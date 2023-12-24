NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “BLACK/WHITE” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike stands out as a leader in the realm of collaborations with prominent celebrities and athletes. The consistent release of new NOCTA drops has solidified Drake's Swoosh collaboration line as a prominent presence in the sneaker industry.

In an exciting development, the Air Zoom Drive is set to make a comeback through a much-awaited collaboration with NOCTA in 2024 in the “Black/White” colorway.

Despite the fervent anticipation surrounding the collaborative NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive “BLACK/WHITE” sneaker, the Swoosh brand and the NOCTA label have yet to officially confirm the precise release details. Nevertheless, an intriguing hint emerges from Sneaker Bar Detroit, suggesting a potential spring 2024 launch for these highly coveted sneakers.

Based on available information, it appears that the shoes will be exclusively available in sizes designed for men, priced at $165 USD. The NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive will be available for purchase both in-store at NOCTA, online on the Nike website, through the SNKRS app, and at select affiliated retailers.

NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “BLACK/WHITE” sneakers rock in contrasting color scheme

Expand Tweet

The Air Zoom Drive, a part of Nike's esteemed Alpha Project, made its initial appearance in 1999. It is part of the iconic lineup that includes the Air Tuned Max, a beloved classic. The planned NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive displays a timeless black-and-white color palette.

Crafted with precision, this sneaker's upper seamlessly blends ballistic mesh and ripstop nylon, enhanced by luxurious leather overlays.

The toe boxes and side panels showcase a breathable mesh material, while an additional touch of durability is introduced through the incorporation of a leather mudguard. The forefoot of the mudguard is perforated for enhanced ventilation, while the rear panels offer a smoother aesthetic.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker includes white accents on the laces, TPU overlays, and branding found on the tongue, heel, and underfoot. The NOCTA spell-outs can be seen on the solid black tongue and heel tabs, complemented by Drake's signature shooting stars raised on the heels.

The iconic white Swoosh logo is prominently displayed on the toebox. The sole of the sneaker features a black rubber heel that discreetly houses a visible Zoom Air unit. The sneakers' package includes additional pairs of laces for twisting the look.

In a highly significant collaboration, the renowned Canadian hip-hop artist Drake partnered with the sportswear powerhouse Nike to establish the sublabel NOCTA.

The brand's name was derived from Drake's "nocturnal creative process" and his childhood admiration for the Swoosh label. The first-ever NOCTA collection debuted in December 2020. The duo has released a huge range of clothing and footwear in collaboration since then.

Another look at the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “Black/White” (Image via Nike)

NOCTA offers clothing and sneakers that blend modern urban style with athletic performance. These products successfully integrate historic basketball designs with improved comfort. Drake's unique color schemes and insignia are an expression of the street fashion traditions that are prevalent in Toronto, London, and Paris.

The recent collaboration between NOCTA and the Swoosh brand showcases a fusion of retro and contemporary elements, further cementing their successful partnership. The NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive perfectly merges timeless style with superior comfort. Make sure to stay tuned to NOCTA and the official Nike website for the latest updates on this eagerly anticipated sneaker release.