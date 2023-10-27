Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” and “Crimson” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” and “Crimson” sneakers stand as a beacon of innovation, resulting from the harmonious collaboration between the renowned brand Nike and the music mogul, Drake.

Seamlessly integrating the legacy of the Zoom Flight 95 with Drake's unique flair, these sneakers are the epitome of modern-day craftsmanship and design.

Priced at $160, the fervently awaited "Crimson" and "Triple White" sneakers are set to enchant enthusiasts on October 27.

As the clock ticks closer to the launch, a palpable excitement grips the sneaker community, all keenly awaiting this monumental release.

Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” and “Crimson” sneakers will be out on October 27

The "Triple White" iteration, slated for an early release, promises a pristine and sophisticated look. Its immaculate white design is set to charm sneakerheads when it makes its official appearance via the SKRS app later this week.

Crimson: A vivid statement

The “Crimson” counterpart, initially previewed by Drake on his Instagram, embraces a bold and vivacious red hue. Contrasts of deep black on elements like the tongue, heel tabs, and tread enhance its visual appeal. A highlight is the striking raised lateral TPU swoosh that adds to its allure.

In both editions, carbon fiber accents on the forefoot and heel catch the eye, demonstrating meticulous attention to detail. The “University Gold” segmented outsoles infuse a touch of luxury, while custom NOCTA tongue tabs, insole insignias, a Zoom Air unit, and GTEK rubber outsoles underscore the sneakers' premium build and comfort.

Nike NOCTA: Merging traditions

Nike's journey with NOCTA, a sub-brand collaboration with Drake, symbolizes the union of athletic excellence with contemporary music culture. NOCTA, reflecting the nocturnal nature of creatives, is Nike's tribute to those who shape the world after dusk.

Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” (Image via Sneaker News)

This collaboration is a clear nod to those pushing boundaries in their fields, and the Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” And “Crimson” sneakers are a manifestation of this shared ethos.

Glorious history of Nike

Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight, Nike, renamed in 1971, quickly rose to prominence as a leading innovator in athletic footwear.

Originating from Oregon, the brand's iconic "Swoosh" logo and "Just Do It" slogan became universally recognized symbols of athleticism and motivation. Nike expanded beyond shoes, dominating sportswear, sponsorships, and endorsing top athletes like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Nike NOCTA Glide Crimson (Image via Sneaker News)

Over the decades, Nike has continuously reinvented athletic wear, blending technology and design, solidifying its status as a global sports and culture brand.

The Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” And “Crimson” sneakers are more than just footwear; they're an experience and a statement. Priced at $160, they encapsulate Nike's legendary craftsmanship, Drake's unique artistry, and the vision of the NOCTA brand.

As they make their much-anticipated debut, they offer aficionados and casual wearers alike a piece of history, a blend of classic and contemporary, and a testament to what's possible when titans of industry come together. This release is not just a nod to the future of footwear but an invitation to be a part of a legacy.