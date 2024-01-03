Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust Vintage Green” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The extensive portfolio of the Nike Dunk Low sneaker style for 2024 most recently welcomed another iteration, dubbed “Photon Dust Vintage Green.” This shoe will be entirely dressed in a Photon Dust/White-Vintage Green-Summit White-Cosmic Clay palette.

During the summer of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust Vintage Green” variant is expected to hit the shelves, as per early reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. Note that the official word on this release is still pending confirmation from the Swoosh label.

Reportedly, they will be offered for purchase both online and in-store via Nike, its SNKRS app, and a slew of partner sellers. The pair will be offered in sizes that are appropriate for men and will be priced at $125.

Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust Vintage Green” sneakers are coupled with Summit White accents on top

Here's another look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakerknockerzllc)

From straightforward basketball footwear to skateboarding to a streetwear staple, the Nike Dunk Low has undergone a remarkable transformation. The Nike creative staff has, over the course of many years, deftly guided this particular silhouette through a maze of new colors and designs.

As we just stepped into the year 2024, shoe lovers are hoping for a thrilling new year for the Dunk Low. This is because the "Miami Dolphins" and "Light Carbon Platinum Tint" incarnations are receiving special attention. Also included in this is the Photon Dust Vintage Green, which is scheduled to be released during the summer of 2024.

The "Photon Dust Vintage Green" Nike Dunk Low takes advantage of the combination of two elements that are opposed to one another: suede and tumbled leather.

In an uncluttered white hue, the former serves as the foundation of the footwear, creating a sleek background for the plush suede toppings that are dyed in a color that is reminiscent of photon dust.

The clean white foundation is further highlighted by a Swoosh made of spotless white leather that extends along the midfoot as well as neatly links to the heel bar that is crafted out of vintage green.

Furthermore, the sock liner, tongue lining, tongue tag, and laces all feature touches of vintage green that are noticeable to the casual observer. This elegant layout is finished off with a midsole that is a clean white color, which contrasts beautifully with the outer sole unit, which is a vintage green rubber color, and helps to reinforce the shoe's color scheme.

The humble beginnings and evolution of Dunks are mentioned on the Swoosh’s web page in the following manner:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "Photon Dust Vintage Green" shoes are going to be accessible in the months to come, so keep an eye out for them. It is strongly recommended that sneakerheads and other readers who are interested in the latest information about the stated variant sign up on Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts.