Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” sneakers (2024): Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of interesting “Sole Mates” and “City of Love” sneaker packs for Valentine’s Day 2024, Nike unveiled another romantic-themed Nike Dunk Low colorway dedicated to the upcoming lovely festivities.

The Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” shoes are anticipated to hit the footwear world around February 14th, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News and other sources. Note that the official launch date is currently under wraps by Nike.

These shoes are expected to be offered via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated sellers. They will supposedly arrive with a fixed price tag of $115 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” sneakers are embellished with heart and flower motifs

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Valentine's Day series that Nike will release in 2024 has been set out to be a romantic extravaganza that will feature a wide variety of sneakers with a variety of motifs.

Two SB Dunk Lows, several Air Force 1s, and a few Air Maxes are included in the collection. The most recent addition to this collection of Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers is the latest addition to this affectionate selection.

These lovely shoes join the ranks of others, such as the recently unveiled Air Force 1 Low and the Cortez, which are all embellished with stunning floral heart decorations and TPU lace accents. The Dunk Low has a similar color scheme, with turquoise, pink, and red tones that are a wonderful expression of the warmth of romance and affection.

The upper body of the footwear is made of silky leather in a subdued pink color and is coupled with nylon tongues. A sleek and sophisticated appearance is achieved by utilizing this velvety and romantic backdrop that is highlighted by pristine white toppings.

The color trifecta that is emblematic of Valentine's Day is completed by the addition of an intense red Swoosh and heel additions, which add a fierce contrast to the layout.

At the bottom, a sail-colored midsole adds an element of an understated classic setting, and the rich red rubber outer sole unit complements the fiery hues of the red accents that are found on the top. The structure is taken up even further by the distinctive roped laces that are decorated with unique trinkets designated for Valentine's Day.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

These charms, which are molded like hearts and flowers, are painted in neutral hues, and they integrate themselves quite naturally into the whole design of the footwear. Last but not least, the floral designs were applied to the insole as well as the heel to finish off the look.

The Swoosh underlines the foundations and progression of Nike Dunks in the following words:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers, which will be available in the coming months. Sneakerheads and other interested readers are encouraged to visit Nike's website and SNKRS app for updates on new releases.