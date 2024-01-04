Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand is releasing the trendy Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" as part of its Summer 2024 range. The early images of this Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” variant were recently revealed by an Instagram account, @sharkicks1. This rendition features a Summit White/Obsidian-Summit White-Gum Medium Brown palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” iteration is expected to hit the shelves sometime during the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. However, official confirmation is pending from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers are anticipated to be launched via the online as well as digital sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops. They will be available in men's sizes, with a retail price of $180.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” shoes are finished off with gum brown outsoles

The Air Jordan 1 was first released in 1985, and since then, it has come to delight our closets in several striking palettes and partnerships. It has also been the shoe that has set the standard for Jordan's subsequent silhouettes. The Jordan Brand has released yet another AJ1 High, this time in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Denim, as part of their Summer 2024 collection lineup.

Denim material features across the body of the Air Jordan 1 High in this new shade. In contrast to the women's exclusive pair that was put out in 2022, this new model will be available in men's sizes and will not have any tattered material within its construction.

Stonewashed denim in white is used as the foundation, while obsidian colors are used as accents for the collar as well as the Swoosh logo design. A lighter blue tint can be seen for the rest of the layering, which is comparable to the color that would be located on an old pair of jeans.

A repurposed gum medium brown rubber outer sole unit plus a clean white AJ1 midsole have been employed as the finishing touches that bring the overall look together.

According to the Nike website, the AJ1 shoe's origins and history read as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This isn’t the first denim colorway offered by Jordan Brand. In the past, the shoe label has released many other interesting denim makeovers, including the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 6, and more.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Denim" shoes, which will be available for purchase in the following year. Those interested should keep a close eye on the Nike website or utilize the SNKRS app to receive regular notifications regarding the arrival of these sneakers.