Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Frequently, Nike Inc. introduces novel elements and color combinations to its Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe design. This time around, the Swoosh brand is re-releasing a version from 2021 that was quite successful, titled "Rose."

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose” shoes are all set to reenter the marketplace on December 10, 2023. These shoes will be sold online, as well as on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked shops. They will be offered $120.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rose” shoes feature a crisp white base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is getting ready to stock up on the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" shoe, which happens to be a set of sneakers that was inspired by the simple bodega bag. This is a return to a motif that is both original and incredibly popular.

An ordinary, daily item was transformed into a highly sought-after design feature by 2021's edition of GS-special Foamposite and Air Force 1s. These shoes, which took their inspiration from the omnipresent plastic bag, were released in 2021. Beginning on December 10, 2023, Nike will be reintroducing the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" model.

A descending Nike Air layout is featured on the tongue, which is evocative of the well-known "Thank You" words that can be spotted on these bags.

This design is positioned against a background that looks like it was created from repurposed plastic components. The shoe's one-of-a-kind allure is further enhanced by the incorporation of a single rose design directly into the heel of the midsole.

The structure perfectly combines the protruding part of the midsole with a green stem that contains a leaf as well as a two-dimensional rose, encapsulating the true spirit of bags that are sold at corner stores.

These bags are quite adaptable, as seen by the fact that the insoles are embellished with an improved version of the "Have a Nike Day" cheerful face. It adds a humorous twist to the overall design. A dimension of whimsy is added by this particular element, which also fits in with the main theme of the footwear, which is about everyday functionality turned into art.

The Air Force 1 Low "Rose" is a remarkable example of Nike's inventiveness, transforming an everyday item into a work of art that can be worn.

Additionally, it provides sneaker enthusiasts with an additional opportunity to incorporate this one-of-a-kind design into their shoe line. It is an appreciation of the ordinary, which elevates ordinary items to the noteworthy.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The beginnings of the AF1 sneaker style is stated on Nike's website in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rose" sneakers are expected to be rereleased within the next few days, therefore, fans are urged to keep a careful watch out for them by keeping a close check on them.

It is strongly recommended that sneaker enthusiasts who are contemplating getting a pair for themselves browse the Swoosh website or utilize the SNKRS app to obtain quick updates regarding the specific release.