5 best Billie Eilish x Nike sneakers of all time

Nike has consistently positioned itself as a trailblazer in the field of sneaker collaborations. The brand has formed collaborations with renowned individuals from different industries, leading to the creation of exceptionally attractive sneakers that have garnered significant attention. One such big name is Billie Eilish, with whom Swoosh Label has produced some outstanding pieces.

In the past few years, the brand has released some of the most hyped collaborations with Billie Eilish, featuring different models and colorways of its iconic shoe. On that note, here are five of the best Nike collabs with the pop singer so far, with their release dates, retail prices, and design descriptions.

Billie Eilish X Nike Air Alpha Force 88 SP and four other sneakers of all time

1) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White”

This sneaker pair showcases a shattered patchwork upper crafted from recycled materials, similar to previous iterations of the shoe. To keep up with the timeless aesthetic of the AF1, the sneaker features a quilted nylon base with leather cutouts, nylon webbing wrap guards, and visible stitching details.

The tongues of these sneakers boast additional embellishments in the form of lace dubrae and Eilish’s Blohsh insignias. The inclusion of pineapple fiber insoles, embellished with collaboration insignia and traditional sole elements, adds a finishing touch to the overall design.

Rocking a clean and crisp all-white colorway. The Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 Low comes with a quilted stitching design with geometric overlays on the upper. Just like its predecessors, this release used vegan and recycled materials. The design is completed with co-branded cork insoles and a solid white AF1 rubber sole.

The sneaker dropped on March 23, 2023, giving sneakerheads everywhere a chance to cop a pair. The sneaker dropped on Swoosh’s online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $140.

2) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom"

The collaborative footwear was released, showcasing the Air Force 1 Low in the "Mushroom" colorway. In addition, the talented pair have repurposed excess material from the recently released Billie Eilish's Air Force 1 High sneaker.

The sneaker sports a monochromatic colorway and incorporates patchwork motifs throughout the entire silhouette. In a departure from conventional leather construction, this silhouette features an upper composed of fragmented and detached canvas pieces spanning the toe boxes, rear ends, and side panels.

The uppers of these sneakers sport quilted patterns, highlighted by zig-zag accent stitching. Additionally, choppy fabric panels are strategically placed throughout the design. The branding accents of this sneaker design have the iconic Blohsh figure, representing Billie Eilish, engraved on the metallic eyestays.

Furthermore, the classic Nike Air logos are prominently displayed on the tongue tags and heel tabs. As with previous launches, the sneakers are crafted using a combination of vegan and recycled materials. The inclusion of co-branded cork insoles and traditional rubber outsoles adds a finishing touch to the overall design.

The collaborative release of the Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom" was released on December 14, 2022. This exclusive sneaker was made available for purchase at Swoosh's official stores and the official Billie Eilish website, retailing at $140.

3) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia”

Similar to its previous iteration in Mushroom, the Sequoia model has once again been treated to a monochromatic aesthetic. The shoe features a black tone that covers the uppers and extends to the base. Crafted with high-quality suede materials, these sneakers feature perforated toe boxes to enhance airflow.

Featuring a consistent five-strap design on the uppers, these sneakers boast matching green laces and tongue flaps beneath. The renowned five-strap design draws inspiration from the highly acclaimed Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3 models by the brand.

The collars and heels of these sneakers are crafted with high-quality suede materials. While the inner linings feature the same textiles, the footbed is designed with off-white insoles. The insoles feature a distinctive "Billie Eilish" lettering design.

The high-top sneakers feature Nike Air branding embroidered on the heel tabs. The aesthetic of the sneakers is complemented by the presence of Air sole units in matching shades of green.

One notable aspect of these units is their utilization of eco-friendly materials, which highlights Billie's commitment to ecological consciousness. The Nike Grind sole units were employed in the construction of these shoes. Nike Grind is a collection of upcycled items created using leftover debris, unsold goods, and worn-out footwear sourced from the Nike production process.

The release of the Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 High "Sequoia" took place on October 14, 2022. This exclusive sneaker was made available for purchase at Nike's official stores and the official Billie Eilish website, retailing for $180.

4) Billie Eilish X Nike Air Alpha Force 88 SP

These sneakers aim to preserve the original charm while integrating the celebrity's distinctive logos on the insoles. The Billie Eilish x Air Alpha Force 88 “University Red” seamlessly blends a timeless design with contemporary elements, perfectly reflecting the singer's unique fashion sense.

The inclusion of Billie Eilish's creative input revitalizes the timeless design, generating significant hype among sneaker enthusiasts and Eilish fans alike.

The revamped design of this Air Alpha Force 88 showcases a striking color combination of "University Red" and "Black" on the mid-foot Swoosh and tread. The incorporation of Eilish's logos on the insoles adds a personalized element to the timeless design.

The release of the Billie Eilish x Air Alpha Force 88 happened on August 8, 2023. This exclusive sneaker was made available for purchase at Nike's official stores and the official Billie Eilish website, retailing for $130.

5) Nike x Billie Eilish Jordan 1 KO

The Air Jordan 1 KO, designed by Eilish, showcases a vibrant icy-volt green hue that emits a luminous glow in low-light conditions, spanning from the tongue to the outsole. The uppers of these sneakers consist primarily of leather, with the exception of the nylon tongue.

The quarter panels are reinforced with Swooshes and two prominent seams, while additional double-stitched seams are present throughout the upper, adding texture to the overall design.

In addition to the iconic Swoosh, the sneaker features a debossed Air Jordan ball-and-wings logo on the lateral collar flap, along with Eilish's signature Bloshsh logo on the tongue. Moreover, an intriguing detail can be found on the insole, where Eilish's complete name is spelled out.

The shoe was officially released on September 30, 2021, and was available for purchase at Nike-approved retail outlets as well as Billie Eilish's official website. It costs $170 at retail.

Swoosh offers a wide range of options to suit any taste, whether it's a simple yet stylish design, a vibrant and eye-catching standout piece, or a versatile and personalizable choice. The vision and ethos of the company, as well as its quality and workmanship, are shown via these collaborations.