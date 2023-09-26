Nike Air Trainer 1 “Neutral Olive Dark Stucco” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As 2023 comes to a close, the sneaker community is witnessing more and more teasers of Nike sneaker designs planned for the following year. The newly emerged Nike Air Trainer 1 “Neutral Olive Dark Stucco” shoes will also join the brand’s roster for 2024. This rendition will be completely covered in Neutral Olive/Light Bone-Dark Stucco-Summit White-Black hue scheme.

The brand new Air Trainer 1 “Neutral Olive Dark Stucco” rendition is anticipated to be released in the spring of 2024, as per initial reports from Sole Retriever. It’s important to know that the confirmed launch dates are still kept under wraps by the Swoosh label.

These shoes will be offered online as well as through the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other select retailers. The retail price of this footwear item is set at $130 per pair, and it is available in sizes for men.

Nike Air Trainer 1 shoes appear in “Neutral Olive Dark Stucco” ensemble for Spring 2024

Here's another look at the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh's Air Trainer 1 is the shoe that springs to mind when you look for an athletic sneaker that gives off streetwear vibes. This cross-training design first made its name in the 1980s and has since been considered an essential component of the footwear industry. Its comeback in 2022, which included a series of crossovers and in-line versions, brought to our attention the enduring allure of this classic.

After the recent debut of the College Football Playoffs sneaker pack with two chic colorways, shoe lovers are now impatiently eyeing the arrival of the Neutral Olive Dark Stucco, which is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2024.

When it comes to its construction, the Air Trainer 1 in its brand-new shade called Neutral Olive Dark Stucco provides a combination of suede, textured leather, and punched leather. The footwear emanates an earthy sense that is appropriate for the spring season, and the rich hue of olive that predominates its design gives it that feel.

Expand Tweet

The stucco tint that is visible on the textured leather pieces provides a striking contrast to this. Texture and depth are added to the shoe by the suede elements that are located on the mudguard, eyestays, midfoot panel, and heel.

A Swoosh in an ivory-bone tone stands out against this background and harmonizes flawlessly with the Nike Air insignia on the heel tab. These features of the design are perched on top of a midsole that is pure white, along with an outer sole unit that is a two-toned combination of white and olive rubber.

All of Swoosh's footwear styles have a particular design as well as a distinctive motivation behind its shape. The Swoosh stresses Air Trainer 1’s creative influence in the following sentences:

“Inspired by countless visits to a sneaker-laden gym, Tinker Hatfield set out to create footwear designed to perform on court and in the gym. The Nike Air Trainer 1, aptly named due to its encapsulated Nike Air technology, was the fruit of his labor.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Trainer 1 “Neutral Olive Dark Stucco” colorway that is planned for the coming year. To get regular updates regarding the confirmed launch dates of the stated iteration, you must stay signed up on Swoosh’s page and use the SNRKS app for timely alerts.