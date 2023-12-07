Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A great deal of creativity has been put into the design of the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, particularly with regard to the materials and color combinations that have been used. The "Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll" colorway is the Swoosh label's attempt at updating the classic model for the fall season. This color scheme will be featured in the product that is about to be released.

There have been several rumors circulating, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit, that the "Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature style will be made available for purchase at some point during the spring of 2024. Currently, there is no information available concerning the exact date of the official debut.

Not only will these sneakers be sold on the official Nike website, but they will also be made available on several additional e-commerce stores that are associated with Nike. A retail price label of $115 will be attached to these pairs when they are offered for purchase.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll” shoes are made using recycled materials

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Adding a new women's exclusive Air Force 1 Low in the invigorating "Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll" palette makes Nike Sportswear's Next Nature range even more environmentally conscious. This edition, which embraces conservation, features a minimum of twenty percent recycled and upcycled materials, which is in line with Nike's ongoing dedication to being environmentally responsible.

The top layer of the footwear is made of a stylish tumbled leather material called Coconut Milk. It comes equipped with mesh tongues and accented with Chlorophyll elements on the swooshes, heel sections, and tongue marking.

The color scheme, which consists of Sail, Volt, and Black, creates an appearance that is both fashionable and earthy-looking. Nike's sustainability sign is prominently featured on the insoles, which are dyed in a vibrant Volt color, highlighting the brand's commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It is clear that Nike is committed to sustainability, as evidenced by the Next Nature Nike Air Force 1 Low, which brings together fashion and environmental consciousness in a seamless manner. The brand is constantly innovating, which means that customers will have the opportunity to enjoy fashionable options that foster a more sustainable future.

Meanwhile, team Swoosh underlines the roots and backstory of Nike Air Force 1 silhouette in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Fans are advised to keep a close eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Coconut Milk/Chlorophyll" shoes, as it is anticipated to be released within the next few weeks.

For sneakerheads who are considering purchasing a pair for themselves, it is strongly suggested that they visit the Swoosh website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to receive instant notifications regarding the particular release.