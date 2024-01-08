Nike "Sole Mates" sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is prepared to welcome the romantic month with its highly anticipated Nike "Sole Mates" sneaker pack expected to arrive next month. This Valentine's Day special capsule offers thematic Air Force 1 Low and Dunk Low iterations.

The Nike "Sole Mates" sneaker pack is all set to drop sometime around Valentine's Day in February 2024, as per early reports. Both Air Force 1 and Dunk Low sneakers in this pack will be offered with a retail price label of $100 for each pair.

These Nike "Sole Mates" shoes are anticipated to be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. The Air Force 1 colorway will be dropped exclusively in kid's sizes.

Nike "Sole Mates" sneaker pack offers Valentine's Day-themed Air Force 1 and Dunk Low

During the month of February, Nike marks Valentine's Day by releasing special-themed products that are sure to excite the public. The brand recently unveiled a love-themed sneaker pack for this romantic occasion, comprising the kid's special Air Force 1 Low and a comparable Dunk Low colorway. The sneaker pack, dubbed Nike "Sole Mates," will be gracing the Valentine's Day roster.

There is nothing else that we have ever seen in the holiday lineup that compares to the impending kids' exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sole Mates" design. The top is embellished with a chenille material that is both soft and fluffy, providing a feeling of haptic delight in addition to aesthetic joy.

Guided by the foundation that is immaculate white, vibrant layering makes an impact in red tones, which seem expressive. This layout is made more appealing by the Swoosh logo, which has a velvety feel and is tastefully decorated with a red cloth that contrasts with the rest of the style.

The tongue tag is shaped like a heart, and the rear tag contains the charming words "To: You," flanked by a heart and the brand's trademark Swoosh. The company's logo appears to be prompted by Valentine's Day, and the heart is the focus of attention.

A fiery red outsole complements the characteristic white midsole of the AF1 shoe, which features the word "AIR" intensified in red. The distinctive midsole serves as the final touch. Not only will each pair come with a nice bonus, but they will also come with stickers that combine Nike's trademark with Valentine's Day elements. These stickers will be jokingly referred to as "Solemates."

This Dunk Low colorway from the Nike "Sole Mates" pack, on the contrary, is an eye candy that features a gorgeous blend of several tones of red with a variety of materials, including suede, corduroy, and an outer layer that is similar to sherpa.

While the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area are embellished with corduroy, the top layer is constructed with suede on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel counter. Corduroy is also used for the collar.

White sherpa is utilized for the Swoosh as well as the heel tab, which adds a warm and fun accent to the silhouette. This textural variation is heightened by the application of sherpa material.

A charming element can be found on the heel tab, where, in addition to the typical Nike stitching, there is an additional tag that looks like a Valentine's Day card. It features the words "To: You" as well as a heart and the Swoosh emblem, which together represent the phrase "Love Nike."

Further reiteration of this idea of compassion can be found on the tongue tag as well as the sticker pack that is supplied. Along with a red rubber outsole, the footwear is finished off with a white midsole that features red decorative needlework.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Nike "Sole Mates" sneaker pack that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Sign up on Swoosh's site and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the Nike "Sole Mates" shoes' arrival.