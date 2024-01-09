Nike LeBron 21 “Light Armory Blue” sneakers: Everything we know so far

As we have stepped into 2024, Nike Basketball has started to unveil new sneaker designs, the most recent of which is the Nike LeBron 21 “Light Armory Blue.” The newest edition of LeBron James x Nike partnership, Nike LeBron 21, was officially introduced in 2023. This model will now arrive in a “Light Armory Blue” makeup in kids sizes.

The Nike LeBron 21 “Light Armory Blue” colorway is anticipated to be dropped in the coming weeks of 2024, as per Sneaker News. These newly developed basketball shoes will be offered in grade school (GS) sizing options with a price label of $160. Reportedly, they will be traded via Nike’s online and offline stores, alongside its linked merchants.

Nike LeBron 21 “Light Armory Blue” sneakers feature glossy grey base

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike LeBron 21 trademark sneaker collection keeps finding ways to dazzle with its most recent grade school release, which has a design that skillfully embodies the spirit of the oyster shell concept that inspired it. With this updated version, the emphasis is placed on a largely glossy design, which is in keeping with the distinctive motif that has been a defining characteristic of the LeBron 21 range.

A smooth patent leather top, which is reflective of the hue and shiny surface of shark skin, is the primary feature of this style. The basketball shoe is given an exclusive look by the selection of material, which also brings it into alignment with the aquatic concept. This creates an emotional link to the natural environment that is not just fashionable but also significant.

The sleek look of the footwear is made better by the addition of an electric blue sole, which combines with the shiny top to create a striking distinction. Offering extra visual intrigue and energy to the entire look, this splash of bright hues is repeated in the vivid highlights that can be seen on the sole, eyelets, tongue flap, and heel counter of the shoe.

Admirers of young basketball and the greater NBA community are getting ready for the forthcoming All-Star weekend celebrations, which will take place in the middle of February. Although the official launch information for this grade school edition of LeBron 21 have not yet been revealed, interest is mounting.

Meanwhile, Nike’s pressroom sheds light on the source of inspiration for King James’ 21st signature silhouette:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside.”

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongues of the shoe (Image via Nike)

Team Swoosh continues to describe the design features of the model:

“Using lightweight materials, the upper’s venting is striated to look like the veining of a shell, helping contain the player during explosive movements. That containment is visualized by a lightweight mono-mesh reinforced by 360 degrees of zonal cables around the midfoot, helping support and secure the player over the footbed.”

The new LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 "Light Armory Blue" sneakers are expected to arrive in the next few days, so make sure you keep an eye out for them. Those who are interested in acquiring these pairs are strongly encouraged to keep tracking the online site of Nike in order to receive timely notifications regarding their arrival.