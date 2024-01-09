Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Teal Fuschia Gold” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Every year, sneakerheads are blown away by many new colorways and materials used to reimagine the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker style. The next iteration of the Air Force 1 Low model will feature a "White Teal Fuschia Gold" color scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Teal Fuschia Gold" shoes will potentially hit the shelves sometime around the next few weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker News. It's important to remember that the confirmed launch details are currently kept hidden by the shoe company.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via Nike's digital and physical sites, the SNKRS app, and a slew of related marketplaces. They will be marked with a $135 price tag for each pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White Teal Fuschia Gold” shoes are contrasted with navy accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

With its most recent colorway, the classic Air Force 1 Low, widely regarded as one of Nike's most versatile shoes, is making a bold neon transition into the early 1990s.

Because of a dynamic and colorful revamp that pays attention to the era's energetic and vibrant aesthetics, this fresh take enriches the timeless silhouette with a sensation of nostalgia, as highlighted by House of Heat.

The top layer of this Nike Air Force 1 Low variant is constructed entirely out of artificial leather while preserving the shoe's primary design. Even though the silhouette is still recognizable, the distinguishing feature of this structure is the incorporation of neon hues.

The back of the footwear is a dark navy blue hue that lasts down to the outsole. This shade serves as a stabilizing counterpoint to the more vibrant colors featured elsewhere on the upper of the sneaker.

Brilliant teal green is used to create a pop of color on the shoe's tongue flap, heel tab, and inner lining. The neon fuchsia used on the side Swoosh adds an extra layer of intriguing vibrancy to the design, further emphasizing this point. Nike has chosen to alternate the color-blocking on the famous brand mark of the shoe, using a university gold hue on the lateral side of the logo.

According to Swoosh's website, this is a recap of the history and development of the Air Force 1 sneaker model:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongue areas of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Add the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Teal Fuschia Gold" shoes to your watchlist that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike enthusiasts and other sneakerheads are advised to stay connected with Nike's site and SNKRS app for quick notifications as soon as these shoes arrive.