Nike Dunk Low Premium “Red Stardust Sandrift” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

When it comes to the Dunk Low model, Nike never makes any concessions. The brand keeps working on improving the aesthetics and quality of the beloved model, and the recently surfaced "Red Stardust Sandrift" colorway of Dunk Low's premium variation is being planned for the following year. Although the shoe has kept most of the details regarding its official launch date under wraps as of now, these shoes are anticipated to drop sometime during February 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever.

These luxe Dunks will be made available via the online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated sellers. The retail price of the item is $125, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Nike Dunk Low Premium “Red Stardust Sandrift” shoes are contrasted with stark white tones

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Even though many people have complained that the Dunk Low range uses textiles and craftsmanship of inferior quality, Nike has put an end to those criticisms by releasing superior variations of the shape. In addition to lush suedes, luxury leathers, and refined textiles, the Dunk Low Premium is constructed using these materials.

While sneakerheads are excitedly anticipating releases such as "Oil Green," "Bacon," and "Burgundy Crush," a brand-new version of the Dunk Low Premium has surfaced in the form of the Red Stardust Sanddrift.

This specific incarnation of the Dunk Low has an outstanding blend of quality suede. These suede elements appear primarily on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel counters. Some characteristics of the Oil Green variation are mirrored in this particular shoe.

Luxurious suede emanates a deep, stardust red coloration all throughout. Contrary to this, the foundational fabric features a muted sanddrift tone, and it is matched with the tongue as well as the laces. The famous Swoosh along with heel tab both appear in a clean white colorway, which works wonderfully to pair with the overall aesthetic and keeps the look balanced.

The footwear has an immaculate white rubber midsole, and it is topped off with a stardust red rubber outer sole unit. These are the final touches to the design.

Because of their steadily increasing desirability and fame, Peter Moore's most cherished invention, the Nike Dunks, have gone quite far from their modest start. Furthermore, there is some evidence on the silhouette's lineage that can be found on the Swoosh website, and it is as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the new Dunk Low Premium “Red Stardust Sanddrift” colorway that will be available in the following year. For those sure to buy them for their footwear collection, you can simply sign up on the brand’s website or use the SNRKS app for timely alerts on their launch.