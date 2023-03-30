Nike Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush" sneakers: Where to get, expected price, and more details explored

Nike was on top of its game in 2022, and that trend has continued in 2023 as well. The swoosh label has debuted many new sneaker models to its already vast ranged catalog in 2023, including Air Max 270 Go, Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1, and Air Max Pulse.

Other than launching new shoes, Nike's beloved Dunk sneaker model has taken center stage in 2023. The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush."

An official release date for the Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush" hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the holiday season (November, December) alongside Oil Green, Pink Oxford, and Sequoia colorways.

Nike Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush" sneakers likely to release during the holiday season

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush" sneakers are rumored to release during the Holidays 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based sportswear label debuted the iconic Dunk sneaker model as part of the basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk sneaker model is a brainchild of Nike's veteran and legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing the iconic Nike shoe, Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model quickly rose to popularity amongst sneakerheads and Nike enthusiasts due to its unique look. The shoe also became famous for its two-toned NCAA color schemes. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model on its official site:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Premières images de la Nike Dunk Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” Premières images de la Nike Dunk Low Premium “Burgundy Crush” https://t.co/tLtXhDNwLC

Despite the product's popularity, fans have often come forward to express how they were dissatisfied with its quality. As such, the latest Dunk Low Premium iteration focuses on the quality of the sneaker model.

The sneakers are covered in a fall-themed makeover and comes clad in a "Burgundy Crush/Plum Eclipse" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of canvas twill and suede material.

The base layer is constructed in Burgundy Crush canvas twill, while the tonal overlays are constructed out of suede material.

The swoosh logos in the monochromatic Burgundy Crush sneaker come clad in a plum eclipse shade. More hits of plum are added on the tongue tag and heel tabs. The look is completed with the burgundy crush rubber midsole paired with a plum eclipse rubber outsole.

The Dunk Low Premium "Burgundy Crush," alternatively called Dunk Low premium "Bordeaux" is rumored to release during the Holidays of 2023 at a retail price of $120.

