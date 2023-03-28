Nike Dunk Low Premium "Sequoia" sneakers: Where to get, price and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, remained at the top of the pyramid throughout 2022. The label has maintained its title as the footwear genius as it steps into the fourth month of 2023 by revealing iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models like Dunk and Air Max.

The American label has launched many new sneakers to its catalog in 2023, including the JA 1, Sabrina 1, Air Max 270 Go, andAir Max Pulse. Other than launching new updates and technologies to its brand-new shoes, the label has also given central attention to their already classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023.

The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the Dunk Low Premium "Olive." An official release date fot the Dunk Low Premium "Sequoia" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Sequoia" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Premium "Olive" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based swoosh label debuted the Dunk sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette was developed by the swoosh label's veteran and legendary designer Peter Moore, who also developed other iconic Nike shoes like Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach the heights of popularity among consumers and Nike enthusiasts due to its unique look and clean construction. The shoe also carried a great potential to be clad in countless makeovers. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model on its site:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been constructed in many iterations including - Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top and Low-Top. The latter model is now being released in a premium "Sequoia" makeover. The silhouette will come clad in a 'Sequoia / Light Orewood Brown' color scheme.

The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of a mix of tumbled leather and tightly stitched canvas fabric to relay and almost monochromatic Sequoia green hued sneaker model. The base underlays of the sneaker comes constructed out of canvas material and can be seen placed on the toe boxes, mid-panels and heel counters.

The tumbled leather pattern appear on the overlays of the sneaker model and is affixed on the toe boxes, lacing system, heel tabs, ankle collars and the swooshes on both the lateral and medial profile. A contrasting shade of the light orewood brown hue is added on the sole unit, including the midsoles and rubber outsoles.

The "Sail" hued branding is added on the tongues and heel tabs in a stitched pattern to provide a clean look. The Dunk Low PRM "Sequoia" sneaker model is rumored to release in 2023 via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in both men's ($120) and grade school sizes.

