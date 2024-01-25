Nike Ja 1 All-Star “Glacial Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After teasing a thematic “All-Star” colorway of the LeBron 21 shoe most recently, the brand has now unveiled a fresh Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 All-Star “Glacial Blue” sneakers. This shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Glacier Blue/Metallic Silver-White-University Blue palette.

The Nike Ja 1 All-Star colorway is expected to enter the shoe market on February 16, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other partnering sellers.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Nike and a bunch of its linked retail merchants, both online and offline. These basketball shoes will be offered in grade school sizes with a price tag of $102 for each pair.

More details about the Nike Ja 1 All-Star “Glacial Blue” shoes

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Ja Morant, a player for Nike Basketball, unveiled the Ja 1, which quickly gained recognition due to its ability to mimic his explosive prowess on the court.

The company intends to expand the personal collection of the Memphis Grizzlies' growing star with two Ja 1 versions, which will be introduced in February 2024 to mark the NBA All-Star games.

The color scheme consisting of Glacier Blue, Metallic Silver, White, and University Blue is featured on this exclusive pair of shoes that are designed specifically for children.

The top of the Nike Ja 1 is constructed out of flawless white mesh and leather. It is complemented with a metallic silver color using compelling prism patterning on the lower eyestay as well as Swoosh emblems.

The pattern features Glacier Blue along with University Blue accents, which together create an appealing arrangement.

As a visual representation of the All-Star theme, Morant's emblem has been revised with a star-studded image that is printed on the tongue as well as insoles.

A blue semi-translucent sole featuring metallic silver specks lends an eye-catching element to the overall appearance of the shoe. The unwavering commitment of Ja Morant to the game, as stated by Team Swoosh, inspired the distinctive design of his first signature shoe:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

You should keep an eye out for the new colorway of the Nike Ja 1 All-Star, which is rumored to be launched in the weeks to come. It is recommended that individuals who are interested in buying them remain in touch with the Nike online site to receive regular updates regarding their arrival.

The Swoosh label has prepared another Nike Ja 1 colorway for All-Star that will be dressed in a Black/Wolf Grey-Racer Blue-Bright Crimson-Bright Mandarin-Volt palette. Unlike the aforementioned shoe, this colorway will be offered in both men’s and grade school sizes, with price tags of $140 and $105, respectively.

These pairs are expected to be released alongside the "Glacial Blue" sneaker on February 16, 2024. These pairs will also be available for purchase on Nike's online and offline websites, as well as through select other affiliated sellers.

