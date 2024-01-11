Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Ja Morant released a plethora of variations throughout 2023 for his debut signature silhouette, Nike Ja 1, created together with Nike Basketball. With unveiling the brand new "Red Stardust" colorway, the duo continues to impress well into 2024. This Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” iteration will be wrapped up in a Red Stardust/Black-University Red-Sail-Platinum Violet palette.

As per preliminary reports from Solw Retriever and other similar sources, the Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” colorway is anticipated to hit the shelves sometime around the spring of 2024. Note that the official confirmation for this release is pending Nike's confirmation.

Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase at Nike and a variety of other select retailers, both online and in-store. It will be available in men's sizes at the retail price of $130.

Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” sneakers are accented with black swooshes on sides

Ja Morant has returned to the NBA floor after serving a 25-game suspension for his now-infamous Instagram video exploits. Nike supported and advanced him by releasing new Nike Ja 1 models during this difficult moment.

A fresh interpretation of the Ja 1 has been released, and it features similarities to Morant's diamond grills that cost thirty thousand dollars. This comes shortly after the introduction of the "Chinese New Year" variant, as well as the appearance of the "All-Star" design.

By replacing its conventional leather and ripstop components with a new canvas fabric, the Nike Ja 1 Red Stardust distinguishes itself from the variants that were released before it.

An entirely novel texture and style have been added to the footwear as a result of this modification. The outer layer is completely covered in a single, eye-catching hue of red stardust, encompassing the entire top.

TPU supports maintaining the performance quality of the sneaker found on the eyelets as well as the leather around the forefoot. In contrast, the canvas across the mudguard plus collar lends a laid-back flair to the footwear. Ja Morant's signature style, TMT, has been stitched on top of a red patch that appears on the shoe's lateral heel.

The illustration on the tongue tag shines out against the tonal shades since it is a representation of Morant's actual diamond grills that he bought from Johnny Dang. Morant's "JA" emblem, which is positioned atop a background of four gleaming teeth adorned in blue diamonds, is featured in the illustration.

The unique design of Ja Morant's first trademark shoe was inspired by his unfaltering dedication to the game, according to Team Swoosh:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

The basketball shoe is finished with a black rubber outer sole unit and a tan midsole with splatter paint elements.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Ja 1 “Red Stardust” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. Basketball enthusiasts and other sneakerheads willing to buy these shoes can stay connected with Nike’s site for timely alerts on this drop.