Nike Air Max 1 “Alabaster” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 Alabaster shoes recently emerged online as the latest addition to the brand’s Air Max launch 2024 roster. This colorway will be entirely decked in a White/Alabaster-Summit White-Black color scheme.

The Nike Air Max 1 Alabaster shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during the spring of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date is kept under wraps by Swoosh.

Reportedly, the pairs will be sold online as well as offline through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other retail merchants. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be offered with a selling price label of $140.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 “Alabaster”

The renowned shoe that has undergone steady development and adaptation throughout its 36-year existence, the Nike Air Max 1, is getting ready to welcome the drier temperatures of this year with its most recent hue, which is called "Alabaster."

This particular Air Max 1 "Alabaster" has a wholly white mesh foundation, creating an uncluttered and common base that draws attention to the shoe's noted aesthetic features. The mudguards, which are finely created in the gentle "Alabaster" color, provide a contrast that is both dramatic and modest.

The curving parts that run from the vamp to the spine have been adorned in a comparable neutral color that matches the pastel yellow used on the mudguards.

The familiar Nike Swoosh, which is visible on the profile, is offered yet again in "Alabaster," along with the top eyestays, the tongue flap, and the heel counter trademark accents.

In the lower part of the footwear, the midsole, which has an off-white appearance that encompasses the visible Air unit, keeps the shoe's subtle palette intact. As a final touch, the shoes are topped off with a waffle-patterned outsole, which mixes the silhouette with a tri-tone combination that matches the overall "Alabaster" motif.

Throughout the history of the Air Max range, each successor has been inspired by the primary Air Max 1. Swoosh penned the following assertion in an attempt to highlight the sneaker history of the model:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Max 1 “Alabaster” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Nike Air Max enthusiasts and other readers are advised to keep up with updates on Nike’s site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Many other iterations of the Nike Air Max 1 model are planned by Nike and will be available in the coming weeks of 2024.

This season will also see the arrival of colorways such as "Velvet Brown," "Dusty Cactus," "Baroque Brown," and "Playful Pink.". They will be available through Nike's online and physical stores, as well as affiliated retailers.

