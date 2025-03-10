Joe Rogan blasts Democrats for allegedly not clapping for DJ Daniel, 13-year-old cancer survivor made honorary Secret Service agent by Donald Trump

Joe Rogan has taken aim at the Democratic Party, alleging that its members didn't applaud Devarjaye Daniel (aka DJ Daniel) after he was recently felicitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Additionally, Rogan addressed some other individuals whom the Democrats supposedly didn't accord the deserved respect to.

As indicated by Fox News, during Republican Party member and current President Donald Trump's speech to the American Congress earlier this month, most Democrats reportedly didn't applaud key moments from Trump's speech.

Trump hailed DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer survivor whom the president made an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service. Also, Trump honored volleyball player Payton McNabb and nursing student Laken Riley.

Per the New York Post, McNabb battled partial paralysis and health issues after being injured at the hands of a transgender volleyball player. On the other hand, per The Telegraph, Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2024.

Trump has long criticized the previous Joe Biden-helmed Democrat regime's approach toward topics like transgender athletes in cisgender women's sports leagues and illegal immigrants purportedly perpetrating heinous crimes in America.

On episode #2286 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast this month (March 2025), Joe Rogan hosted NFL veteran Antonio Brown. The American celebrity jestingly highlighted the helmet he'd donned and jokingly indicated it was for their war against the Democrats.

Meanwhile, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan appeared to lightheartedly suggest that the Democrats are currently promoting undesirable policies, such as silencing free speech, which the Republicans supposedly did in the past.

Referencing the speculation surrounding how the Democrats allegedly behaved disrespectfully during DJ Daniel's segment and other segments involving Trump, Rogan stated:

"The Democrats are now the Republicans. They are the ones trying to control speech ... No. They didn't clap for the little kid. They didn't clap for the lady who got f**ked up by that volleyball player that was a dude. They didn't clap for Laken Riley who got murdered by that illegal immigrant. That's just, we're so divided."

He added:

"You can't clap for a little kid who's fighting cancer? What the f**k is wrong with you? He's on their side, so you can't clap for this little kid? Like, you're upset? This little kid is watching you not clap at him. That's crazy. That's a little child -- a child with cancer -- and you can't put your sh** aside to give that kid some love. That's crazy. We have to stop the division in this country."

Check out Joe Rogan's assessment below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 20:30):

Joe Rogan warned the Democratic Party about alleged lack of course correction

Joe Rogan has consistently maintained that he shares commonalities with people on both sides of the proverbial political fence. He recently made waves with an apparent advice-cum-warning to the Democratic Party. Speaking to fellow stand-up comedian Bridget Phetasy on episode #2270 of JRE, Rogan implied that many people had shifted from the Democratic to the Republican side.

He reaffirmed his stance that the Democrats were allegedly perpetuating glaring propaganda via mainstream media outlets, which he warned had precipitated widespread distrust from Americans in the mainstream media. Advising immediate course correction for the Democratic Party, Rogan said:

"The Democratic Party is going to keep shedding people ... They're not course-correcting at all."

Check out Joe Rogan's assessment below (1:12:40):

