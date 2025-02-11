Joe Rogan sends dire warning to Democratic Party about losing more supporters amid "Red Wave" hitting USA: "They're not course-correcting at all"

Joe Rogan recently launched a lengthy tirade against the Democratic Party following their defeat in the presidential election last year. Rogan remarked that former President Joe Biden's administration will lose supporters if it does not focus on what the people of the country truly want rather than on false narratives.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator discussed various issues with writer and stand-up comedian Bridget Phetasy. Phetasy highlighted that the Democratic party is losing a huge number of voters every day, to which Rogan responded that they will continue to lose supporters due to their reliance on false propaganda.

He said:

''We were right about the general election. That red wave happened. The Democratic Party is going to keep shedding people. They're not going to correct course...They're not course-correcting at all. They're saying stupid sh*t. It's all nonsense. They don’t understand social media or the dynamics of a completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only pushed the narratives you guys wanted. They all said it in lockstep. You could watch different programs repeat the exact same words and phrases."

Rogan added that he no longer has faith in the mainstream media:

''We know they’ve got talking points. We don’t trust you anymore. We don’t trust The New York Times. We don’t trust The Washington Post. We don’t trust CNN or MSNBC. They’re all full of propaganda...No, you guys suck. You guys f*cking suck, and you're not real people. Nobody wants to hang out with Brian Stelter."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via KanekoaTheGreat's X post):

Notably, Rogan's endorsement of Donald Trump and the invitation to his podcast were key factors in the Republican Party's triumph in last year's presidential election.

Joe Rogan claims that the U.S. government misuses public funds

Joe Rogan claimed in the aforementioned interview with Bridget Phetasy that the American government embezzles taxpayers' money by diverting the attention of U.S. citizens to social concerns such as abortion rights, transgender rights, and other issues.

He said:

''All these different things are just f**king beach balls, and they toss them around every now and again. In the meantime, they’re just siphoning billions of dollars. [Volodymyr] Zelensky just said he’s missing $100 billion out of the $177 billion that we supposedly sent there [Ukraine]."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Phetasy acknowledged Rogan's perspective and expressed gratitude to the 55-year-old for providing her with a platform.

