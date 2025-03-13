"This man is living like Ne-Yo" — The Breakfast Club's Jess Hilarious claims witnessing Shaquille O'Neal living with 4 white women

On Wednesday (March 12), Jess Hilarious spoke about her surprising experience when she visited Shaquille O'Neal's house in Atlanta in an episode of Charlamagne tha God's The Breakfast Club.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The comedian compared Shaquille O'Neal's lifestyle to that of the R&B legend Ne-Yo, who has recently gone viral after revealing that he was in a polyamorous relationship with four girlfriends. Speaking about what Jess saw at Shaquille O'Neal's house, she said:

"Real quick random observation. I'm at Shaq's house yesterday, right? Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b*****s with big booties. One is in the kitchen cleaning, other one is in the basement."

Ad

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

When the co-hosts on the podcast probed for more details about Shaquille's house, Jess continued:

"I don't know if I'mma go back or not... When I seen -- two of them was bad, the other, they were getting there. But I couldn't believe four white women... Two of them was like, beautiful, bad. I'm like, 'Okay, alright Shaq. I see what you doing.' Then I see the other two come out the back, I was like, 'Alright, they getting there'."

Ad

Before his seemingly polyamorous lifestyle, Shaquille O'Neal was married to Shaunie Nelson (since 2002). The couple parted ways and filed for divorce in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal's lifestyle was compared to Ne-Yo, who recently shared his "pyramid" on Instagram

Ad

Jess Hilarious's comparison of Shaquille O'Neal's lifestyle to that of Ne-Yo comes days after the Part of the List singer shared his "pyramid" on Instagram. His recent Instagram post is a carousel of pictures of all four of his girlfriends - both alone and with him - with the caption reading:

"Since the world is so intrigued. I guess I should introduce my loves properly. Ladies and gents, I present my pyramid: Cristina aka PB (Pretty Baby), Arielle aka TF (Twin Flame), Moneii PF (Phoenix Feather), and Bri (Sexy Lil’ Somethin’)."

Ad

Ne-Yo was also on an episode of Big Boy's Neighborhood recently, where the singer was asked how he managed to spend time with all four of his girlfriends. The Champagne Life singer responded with:

"I do the schedule because I’m the busiest. I’m the one that always got something to do. For example, on this tour, I’ll let this one come out for seven days then she goes home, then this one comes out for seven days, and this one comes out for seven days, and then we do something all together. It’s a beautiful thing."

Ad

Ne-Yo further revealed that all of his girlfriends got along very well with each other and often hung out. He believed it was possible because of their understanding that the singer needed each one of their time.

A Tribune article published last month (February 12) shared the details about Ne-Yo's girlfriends - the singer had three at the time. It also reported that the trio of his partners called Ne-Yo "Daddy".

Of the three, Bella - an OnlyFans model - was his primary partner, with her social media handle named Daddy's Pretty Baby. The remaining two include Phoenix Feather - another OnlyFans model - and Arielle Hill - a party girl.

Ad

According to the media outlet, the women travel around the world with Ne-Yo, often accompanying him on tours.

Ne-Yo, who is a father of seven, addressed his polyamorous lifestyle in a TMZ interview and also expressed his support for legalizing polygamy. Per the singer, people should be free to make their own choices without the interference of a government.

Ne-Yo also acknowledged that polyamory wasn't for everyone, and what worked for him might not work for others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback