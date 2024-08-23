"We’re not mad, just disappointed" — Internet reacts to TMZ's apology after getting report of Beyoncé performing at DNC wrong

TMZ had previously reported that singer Beyoncé was expected to perform at the Democratic National Convention. While no confirmation was officially made from the singer's end, netizens were excited to witness the reported performance. However, it led to disappointment for many people when the Freedom singer didn't take the stage to perform.

People seemingly waited till Thursday, which was also the last day of the convention, to experience Beyoncé's performance, which ultimately didn't take place. As per TMZ's report, the singer was about to perform on August 22 before Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination.

After the miscommunication, the outlet admitted that they had falsely reported the news about the alleged performance. In a tweet posted on August 23, they wrote,

"To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong."

This prompted a number of netizens to flood the social media platforms with their reactions.





"I believe you did that on purpose @TMZ so that people would tune in to watch."

"Tell us who in the campaign ‘informed’ you Beyoncé was ‘rumored’ to perform? Either you got played to improve viewership for the DNC, or you played us to help your fellow Democrats..." read a tweet.

"People tuned in to see Beyoncé, and they received sloppy Harris," commented another netizen.

Several other netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their take on the mistake made by TMZ.

"Y’all need to check your sources better unless you knew and did it anyway for clicks."

"This is like when the Kardashians call TMZ on themselves," read a tweet.

"You guys planned this with the democrat Party!" wrote a user while accusing the outlet for pre-planning this out.

TMZ had previously claimed that security was tightened for Beyoncé to appear at the United Center arena

In an article published by TMZ on Thursday, August 22, it was mentioned that they were informed that more security measures were undertaken before Beyoncé was reportedly about to reach the venue in Chicago. The outlet stated that "several sources" told them that the singer was going to perform on the last day of the event.

The outlet even claimed that they had information according to which, they didn't know what Beyoncé was allegedly going to perform exactly. However, they assumed that she'd perform her 2016 track Freedom, since the singer had already permitted the usage of this track during Kamala Harris' campaign.

The article further mentioned that a number of delegates were dressed up in outfits which were inspired by Beyoncé's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was released this year in March. However, as mentioned, the singer didn't make an appearance on August 22.

Along with the outlet, Don Lemon, who is a former CNN host, also claimed that Beyoncé could be present at the event. Not just the Halo singer, but other celebrities like Taylor Swift, George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney, were rumored to have been a part of the Democratic National Convention. None of them ultimately made it to the DNC event.

