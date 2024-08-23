From Beyoncé to George Bush: Every A-lister rumored to speak or perform at DNC 2024 but never did

The DNC 2024 had recently taken place for a period of four days starting from August 19 and continuing till August 22, 2024. The four-day event witnessed several celebrities who were either present at the event as spectators or performers. Many of them spoke at the event as well.

While people were excited to know the list of celebrities who would be talking or performing at the event, several rumors and speculations also spread. Well-known figures like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Rachael Gunn, Tom Holland, and Dolly Parton were rumored to appear at the DNC.

Expand Tweet

Most of these rumors reportedly began after former CNN host Don Lemon claimed in an Instagram post that Bush, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé would be present. However, the aforementioned celebrities were not at the Democratic National Convention on any of the four days.

More about the speculations surrounding certain celebrities to be present at the 2024 DNC

As mentioned, most of the rumors of celebrities being present at the event to endorse Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, began due to Don Lemon. While Lemon claimed that George W. Bush would be there to endorse Harris, it was later confirmed that the former President wouldn't be in Chicago.

John Bachman, the Newsmax TV anchor, further tweeted:

"George Bush spox Freddy Ford tells me the former president is “most definitely not” in Chicago to speak at the DNC. Cc: @donlemon."

Expand Tweet

According to the speculations, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were expected to perform on the final day of the event, that is, August 22, 2024. Spectators, however, didn't witness either of the artists on the day. They had never confirmed their presence at the convention on any day to endorse Harris.

While Beyoncé had not endorsed any political candidate vocally, she reportedly permitted the usage of her song Freedom for Kamala Harris' campaign. The Times Now News reported that the singer, on the other hand, threatened to send a cease-and-desist when Donald Trump used the same song for his campaign without her approval.

Apart from the former President and the singers, US Senator Mitt Romney was also rumored to be at the event. He, however, confirmed on X through a tweet that he would not be a part of the event. In the tweet, Romney wrote,

"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!"

Expand Tweet

While there were a lot of celebrities and well-known figures who did not make it to the DNC despite the rumors, the event did witness the presence of some really popular personalities. The list included Kenan Thompson, Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Stevie Wonder, Pink, and Mindy Kaling, among others.

Oprah Winfrey also attended the event and gave a powerful speech, in which she urged the voters to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections. Winfrey further described the elections as a "fight for freedom." The 2024 US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback