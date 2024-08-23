Who is Teresa Woorman? Woman camera cut to during Oprah's "childless cat lady" speech at DNC speaks about the moment

Teresa Woorman, the unknown woman cameras focused on when Oprah Winfrey made her "childless cat lady" remark during her speech at the DNC on August 22, has now opened up about the incident.

Teresa Woorman is a Maryland delegate who formerly worked as a campaign manager to Maryland democrats and is currently employed as a public information officer in Mexico.

She moved to the United States from Mexico at the age of nine. Woorman was appointed to a legislative seat and brought into Maryland House of Delegates last week and has been posting about the DNC since its first day.

Woorman unexpectedly went viral when cameras cut to her for around four seconds when Oprah Winfrey referred to JD Vance's infamous "childless cat lady" comment and appeared to take a dig on it. Winfrey said on Wednesday:

“When a house is on fire, we do not ask about the homeowners race or religion—we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.”

Woorman seemed unoffended by cameras focusing on her during Winfrey's lines, and reposted the viral clip multiple times on X. Quoting a tweet with the clip, Woorman addressed the issue and wrote:

"Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!"

In the clip, Woorman was seemingly featured without her knowledge and can be seen nodding her head on hearing Winfrey's words.

Teresa Woorman owns two cats, Snow White and Oscar, in real life

Despite her viral moment, Teresa Woorman seems to have accepted her identity as a "childless cat lady" and referred to herself in the same way in her X post responding to the viral clip. Woorman owns two cats in real life.

Both of Teresa Woorman's felines are rescued Himalayans with pink noses and long silver hair. The older one is a girl named Snow White, who's 10 years old, while the younger male, Oscar, is nine. She also owns a dog, Gatsby, who's a Pomeranian. Teresa Woorman lives with her husband and her pets in Bethesda.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Teresa Woorman revealed some interesting details about her feline children. She mentioned that Snow White considers herself the "queen of the house", while her brother, Oscar, follows her around the house and snuggles up to her when she wants to be alone. Meanwhile, Gatsby considers himself a dog despite being a cat, per Teresa Woorman.

In other words, the cameras focusing on Teresa Woorman when Winfrey mentioned a "childless cat lady" was apt as the Maryland delegate embraces her identity. In a follow-up tweet on X, Teresa Woorman explained that she has called herself a "childless cat lady" in her own remarks. She wrote:

"Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. 💙💪🏼🐱 #voteblue"

Teresa Woorman tagged Oprah Winfrey in her post and also mentioned popstar Taylor Swift. While she did not clarify the reason behind her mention, it appears to be because of the singer's well-known love for felines. Swift owns three cats and has always spoken about her love for felines.

The context of Winfrey's speech was to explain the Democratic spirit. She was explaining that when there's a fire and one has to rescue the others, they must do so without considering their caste, class, religion, or race.

Winfrey explained that we just have to "try our best to save them" and if the house belongs to a "childless cat lady", we should try to save the cat as well.

Why did Oprah Winfrey mention the term "childless cat lady" in her speech at the DNC?

Oprah Winfrey's comment during her DNC speech on Wednesday was a callback on Republican JD Vance's infamous comment from 2021, when he used the phrase "childless cat lady" to describe Kamala Harris and other democrats.

The comment has misogynist undertones and has been used to mock women who cannot or do not have children for ages.

In his 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance made a sexist comment about women Democrats, claiming that the country is being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." He added:

"It's just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

Vance's video from 2021 resurfaced online amid criticism about him becoming Trump's running mate in the 2024 Presidential elections. Winfrey's callback to the comment was a dig at Vance's sexist comment.

