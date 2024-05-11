Oprah Winfrey, the American talk show host and television producer recently acknowledged the "major role" she played in modern diet culture. She mentioned that she had taken time to process her promotion of diet pills and unhealthy weight loss methods and stated that she wanted to shift people's perspective toward body acceptance.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the 70-year-old hosted the WeightWatchers live special, Making the Shift where she recruited medical experts and artists to talk about body positivity. She assured the audience:

"Whether you choose to start moving more, whether you want to eat differently, whether you want to change your lifestyle, whether you want to take the medications or whether you choose to do absolutely nothing -- that you are satisfied exactly the way you are where you are. That's up to you, whatever your path, this has been a watershed moment for many people."

She added:

"Everybody is just doing the best we can. And if they are happy with the choices that they are making, you ought to be happy with it too."

Oprah then explained that she wanted to support her followers in their own shift toward healthier mindsets. This comes after the media mogul informed WeightWatchers that she would not be standing for re-election as a member of the board of directors in February 2024, as per Variety.

Oprah Winfrey holds Making the Shift YouTube live event to talk about self-acceptance

Oprah Winfrey held a 3-hour live special called Making the Shift on Weight Watcher's YouTube channel on Thursday. She invited several guests including Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, Katie Sturino, Jamie Kern Lima, Tressie McMillan Cottom, and science and medical experts, Dr. Rachel Goldman and Dr. Ania Jastreboff to talk about their experience with weight loss and the diet culture.

Oprah Winfrey acknowledged her participation in diet culture, hosting several weight-loss shows and makeovers in the past. However, she decided to change her stance and began by telling the audience:

"I wanted to gather all of us together because I believe that we have reached a pivotal moment in the way we talk about and the way we think about our bodies."

The mogul told the audience that she was working to shift the conversation toward self-acceptance. She urged individuals to "stop the shaming" and added:

"It's really hard to love your own body when the whole world is telling you it wasn't worth loving."

The live session was held five months after Oprah Winfrey revealed to People in December that she was using a weight loss medication, which she did not name. In the same month, WeightWatchers started offering a new membership plan for members taking weight loss medications.

A few months before the live event, back in March 2024, Oprah Winfrey shed light on why she left the WeightWatchers board. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she spoke about her special An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, and said:

"I decided (to leave the WeightWatchers board) because this special was really important to me, and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about. (WeightWatchers) is now in the business of being a weight-health company that also administers drug medications for weight. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."

The YouTube special is available to stream on the WeightWatchers' YouTube channel.

