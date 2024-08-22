"Taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman" — Internet reacts to camera showing random woman during Oprah's “childless cat lady” comment at DNC

On August 21, 2024, American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey took to the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to endorse Kamala Harris. While she spoke in support of Harris, Winfrey took digs at Trump and his running mate JD Vance as well.

In one of her statements during the speech, Winfrey mentioned JD Vance's "childless cat lady" comment which he aimed at Kamala Harris and other Democrats in 2021. Winfrey stated:

"And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too."

When Oprah made the comment, the cameraman at the DNC towards a random woman, and the clip went viral, garnering reactions from internet users. One of the X users compared the situation to Wendy Williams' cameraman zooming into random people, the compilations of which went viral on the internet:

"I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol"

"Omg I was thinking the same thing. And even the way the poor girl turns around" another X user tweeted in agreement.

"Representation matters: justice for childless cat ladies. WE SEE YOU GRRL." an internet user reffered to the cameraman's act as representation.

"The shady camera man went from. Wendy to the DNC 😂 that man needs to work" an X user joked about the situation.

"I hope sis still votes blue because that was mean 😭" another X user commented.

Additionally, internet users also posted memes on the same, with the woman's point of view toward the cameraman:

"Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024"- Oprah Winfrey

In her speech endorsing Kamala Harris for the 2024 Presidential elections, Oprah Winfrey highlighted "the best of America", and that particular snippet of her speech garnered a lot of attention as well.

Quoting loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to an individual, choosing optimism over cynicism, inclusion over retribution, and common sense over nonsense, Winfrey dubbed these choices as the "best of America".

She also stated:

"And let us choose the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that's the best of America."

Stating she is a registered independent, calling upon other independents and undecideds to vote, Winfrey said:

"Values and character matter most of all. In leadership and in life. And more than anything, you know this is true, decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024."

Apart from supporting Kamala Harris, Winfrey also took jibes at Donald Trump indirectly referring to the former president and his running mate as people who want Americans to view the country as a "nation of us against them".

She also referred to Trump and Vance as people who want to scare and rule Americans.

Showcasing her support for Kamala Harris and indicating her belief in Harris becoming president at the 2024 DNC, Oprah Winfrey said that soon everyone will be teaching their daughters and sons about how the child of an Indian mother and Jamaican father grew up to become the 47th president of the United States, referring to Harris' ethnic roots.

