“All the avengers coming out to attack the orange thanos” — Internet reacts to Michelle Obama’s jab at Trump over presidency being a ‘Black job’

The former First Lady of America, Michelle Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention held on August 20, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. During her speech, Mrs. Obama talked about the two candidates for the Presidential elections, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In a 20-minute speech, she praised Kamala Harris while criticizing Donald Trump for his past racist comments, controversies, and more as she supported Harris in the upcoming November 2024 elections.

However, one line spoken by the former First Lady has created a buzz on social media, as she was heard saying:

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

As soon as Michelle Obama’s clip taking a jab at Donald Trump made its way to social media, the netizens started reacting.

As an X user, @PopCrave shared the video on the platform, one internet user joked and said:

“It’s like all the Avengers coming out to attack the orange Thanos.”

On the other hand, others also mocked Trump, and applauded Michelle Obama, as many commented:

“Michelle is dragging Trump BADDDD,” stated one social media user.

“She really clocked him,” commented another X user on the post.

“I mean she got a point,” wrote another.

“She never holds back,” exclaimed another netizen.

“Michelle Obama's message highlights the need for empathy and respect in leadership. Every role requires genuine commitment and understanding,” commented another internet user.

Furthermore, during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, she also emphasized how “Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” and claimed that he has a “limited, narrow view of the world.” She also quoted how Trump has felt “threatened” by two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

“There's something magical in the air”— Michelle Obama jumps in support of Kamala Harris

As the elections in the USA are less than 9 weeks away, Michelle Obama has jumped into the support of the current Vice President, Kamala Harris. Declaring her support, Michelle Obama made it clear that she is siding with Kamala Harris as she claimed that “there is something magical in the air.”

During her speech, she said:

“There's "something magical in the air, and it's spreading all across this country. The contagious power of hope, the anticipation, the energy, the exhilaration of once again being on the cusp of a brighter day, the chance to vanquish the demons of fear, division and hate that have consumed us and continue pursuing the unfinished promise of this great nation.”

She added that “hope is making a comeback.” Furthermore, during her speech, she also added how hope was one of the key messages, her husband, Barack Obama, the former President of the nation aspired to give the country.

After President Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 election race, he endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor. The Obamas and Clintons quickly rallied behind Harris to support her campaign. The 2024 U.S. Presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

