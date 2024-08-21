"They STOPPED!!! That man is a FORCE" — Internet reacts to Barack Obama telling the DNC crowd, "Do not boo, vote!"

Barack Obama took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on August 20, 2024, to speak in support of Kamala Harris for the upcoming US presidential elections. During his speech, the former President talked about Donald Trump's shortcomings, stating:

"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala."

As Obama continued, the crowd booed loudly showing discontent toward his criticism of Trump, to which the former president said:

"Do not boo - vote."

The crowd went silent as soon as the former president asked them not to boo, which garnered a lot of traction from internet users, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions on the same. One of the X users referred to the former president's impact and tweeted:

"They STOPPED!!! That man is a FORCE😭❤️‍🔥✊🏾"

"When his face went stern, I was like "oh sh*t! He takin off his slippers!" lol" an X user mentioned.

"This is one of the many reasons maga is freaking out. 🤣" another X user tweeted, referring to why the former president's support to Harris is scaring Trump supporters.

"I don't think I've ever heard anyone turn around an entire audience on a dime that fast. Holy sh*t." an internet user commented.

"But also boo. It'll make the orange fellow cry." another internet user tweeted.

Additionally, internet users also praised the former president:

"Most gifted speaker of our lifetime." an X user tweeted.

"He still got it. Always will." another X user complimented the former president.

"of all the first black presidents among the world, he is definitely one that will be remembered forever." an internet user expressed.

"I miss Obama. He was so damn humble" another internet user stated.

"We all know that the sequel is usually worse" -Barack Obama commented on Trump in 2024 DNC speech

On August 20, 2024, Barack and Michelle Obama attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention and took to the stage to extend their support to Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential elections.

Talking about how America doesn't need four more years of chaos and bluster, after Trump's 2016-2020 stint, the former president stated:

"We have seen that movie before - and we all know that the sequel is usually worse."

Additionally, the former president also criticised Trump's attempt to demean the opposition, as he mentioned the Republican presidential nominee's use of childish nicknames, conspiracy theories, and his "obsession" with crowd sizes saying,

"it just goes on and on and on."

Moreover, Michelle Obama also spoke at the 2024 DNC and was welcomed with a loud applause. She addressed the convention saying,

"America, hope is making a comeback".

Michelle Obama also took a dig at Donald Trump and questioned who is going to tell Trump that the "job he is currently seeking" might be "one of those black jobs". Her statement aimed at Donald Trump's claim from July 2024, that immigrants were taking "black jobs".

Apart from making a speech in support of Kamala Harris, the former president's slogan supporting Harris made headlines, given he used the phrase "Yes, we can", to endorse Harris, which was his 2008 campaign slogan as well.

