Who is the DJ at the DNC? All about Cassidy as artist steals the show during roll call

On Tuesday, August 20, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was greeted with a unique ceremonial roll call as they celebrated national and state pride through music. Record producer DJ Cassidy won people's hearts as Democratic delegates announced that they were voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. The musician played various niche songs that celebrated each state while each batch of delegates was being called upon.

DJ Cassidy delivered his own rendition of hit tracks, including Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still, Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down, Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Dropkick Murphys’ I’m Shipping Up to Boston, and Tupac Shakur’s California Love, among others.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the unexpected performance at the DNC, netizens took to X to comment:

“This roll call is awesome! It’s so much fun,” a netizen said.

“Best roll call ever,” another platform user commented.

“Anyone who can get me dancing in my kitchen during a freakin’ roll-call is a genius! I am LOVING this guy. They should take him on the road to all of their campaign rallies,” another internet user said.

For the uninitiated, DJ Cassidy is a Grammy-nominated music producer who seems to be well acquainted with performing at political events. He played at both of former President Barack Obama’s inaugurations and also at Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday party, which was celebrated in the White House. He also performed at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's New York City wedding.

DJ Cassidy is a 2-time Grammy award nominee

DJ Cassidy is best known for blending traditional and cutting-edge rhythms to create new music. Due to his expertise in deejaying and his collaboration with Mary J. Blige, he was nominated for two Grammys. He also scored the first spot on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart with his Kill The Lights single.

A few of his other hit songs include Calling All Hearts, If You Like Pina Coladas, Diamond Life, and Future Is Mine among others.

The singer, who is known worldwide for his signature boater hat, 24-karat gold microphone, and vintage brooches, launched the Pass The Mic series in 2020 to celebrate music icons.

In the BET television series, DJ Cassidy encouraged singers to deliver songs that were originally sung by other superstars. Some icons who were represented on the show included Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan, Keith Sweat, TLC, En Vogue, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Peppa, Missy Elliott, and Ice Cube, among others.

The singer has amassed over 332,000 followers on Instagram. He frequently updates followers about his concerts on the social media platform.

In 2012, he became the “first and only” DJ to perform at the DNC. Speaking about the same, the singer, who calls himself a “modern-day music renaissance man,” said:

“I replaced the usual house band and provided music for the entire show, including walk on music for every speaker, every day, including the Clintons and the Obamas.”

A few other celebrity events he has performed for include those of Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Along with DJ Cassidy performing at the DNC, Atlanta’s Lil Jon also rocked the stage with his performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback