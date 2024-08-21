"He knew exactly what he was doing" - Barack Obama's speech on Trump and crowd sizes at DNC'24 leaves the internet in splits

Former U.S. President Barack Obama attended the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 at the United Center in Chicago on August 20. He endorsed Kamala Harris for her race to the White House and told the audience how “America is ready for a new chapter” under President Harris.

Barack Obama also allegedly threw shade at Donald Trump during his DNC 2024 speech, pointing out that the latter was “not losing sleep” over the concerns of common Americans, and wouldn’t “fight” for “our future together.”

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire, who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” Obama said about Trump.

He further went on to say:

“There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, and this weird obsession with crowd sizes. It just goes on and on and on. The other day I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf-blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now from a neighbor, that’s exhausting, from a President, it’s just dangerous.”

In the wake of Barack Obama’s now-viral speech, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @sklubert23 commented on video editor and animator Chris Strider’s post on the same and praised Obama’s hand gestures and body language while delivering his speech.

“I love how he subtly glanced down at his accordion hands. He knew exactly what he was doing...” the user wrote.

Several others joined the conversation on the platform and shared similar reactions, praising his oratory skills.

“Say what you want about Obama, but he's always been a great speaker and knows how to play to his audience,” a person wrote.

“Mr. Obama's words were like a powerful storm, sweeping away any doubts or hesitations,” one person wrote.

“Barack Obama reminded everyone why he was President for 8 years. Top Tier delivery,” another person wrote.

Others were won over by the former President’s tongue-in-cheek humor and hand gestures, especially while making the “weird obsession with crowd sizes” remark about Trump.

“D*mn, he did the Trump’s hand gesture. Lmaooo, it’s ova,” a person wrote.

“The crowd sizes hand gesture was hilarious,” one person wrote.

“OMG - Obama does his own version of Accordion Hands! Help, I've fallen + can't get up! Best part is Obama looks at his hands when in the tiny position + makes a great face. Now I'm on the floor,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, some claimed that Barack Obama’s speech was so impactful that Donald Trump would soon go on his Truth Social platform to respond.

“Oh, I know Trump is going to go on a rant on Truth Social,” an individual wrote.

“What does Trump's Truth Social timeline look like right now?!” another individual wrote.

Exploring more about Barack Obama’s speech on Donald Trump at the DNC 2024

On day 2 of the Democratic National Convention 2024, Barack Obama delivered a lengthy speech in support of Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. He also threw shots at Harris’ Republican opponent Donald Trump calling him a whiner and a “dangerous” man.

He also claimed that the billionaire ex-president considers “power” as a “means to his ends” and wants the working-class Americans to “pay for the huge tax cuts” that would not only help him but also his wealthy friends.

Barack Obama pointed out how, to save his “campaign,” Donald Trump “killed a bipartisan immigration deal” that, if passed, would have secured the country’s southern borders.

The 44th American President asked the audience “not to boo” Donald Trump, but instead go and cast their votes for the right person. He continued:

“Most of all, Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, between the real Americans who of course support him and the outsiders who don’t.”

He wrapped up by saying how Trump wants people to believe that they would be “richer and safer” if he comes back to power, but it really means he wants to “put those other people back in their place.” He labeled Trump’s tactics as “oldest tricks” from the book of politics, calling them “pretty stale.”

“We do not need four more years of bluster, bumbling, and chaos. We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” Obama added.

He also mentioned that the USA is ready for a better story and a better chapter under the leadership of Kamala Harris and pleaded with Americans to save democracy while the rest of the world is “watching” and asked fellow Democrats to “get to work.”

Barack Obama was accompanied by his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday’s DNC 2024 session, who also delivered a speech and urged people to ensure that “hope” makes a “comeback.”

She also claimed that as long as she and her husband were at the White House, all Trump did was feel threatened by the “existence of two hard-working, highly-educated successful people who happen to be Black”.

