‘You are a record-breaker and history-maker’: Michelle Obama praises Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter album

Michelle Obama praised Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album released on March 29, through an Instagram post. The former First Lady of the United States described the 42-year-old American singer as a 'record-breaker.' In the thorough caption of the social media post, Mrs. Obama wrote,

"You are a record-breaker and history-maker. With ‘Cowboy Carter’, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture.

Mrs. Obama also wrote,

"This album reminds us that we ALL have power."

Just after its release, Cowboy Carter became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day in 2024, attracting about 76 million streams.

"Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we've been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically."

"Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically."

Along with Instagram, she has also posted the same appreciation post for the singer, on X.

"There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us."

The caption also read,

"As Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘ VOTE!'"

The album has received immense love and support from fans. A fan responded on the comment section of Beyoncé's Instagram account, and described the song as a 'pure artistic brilliance.' The user wrote,

"I am in love. Choosing American Requiem as the first song with those lyrics was a clear and deliberate choice and shows you just how magnificent she is."

Cowboy Carter has gained praise from several other celebrities including American DJ Diplo, singer Rahsaan Patterson, Jack White, Trisha Yearwood, Miley Cyrus, and Dolly Parton.

The Obamas have praised both Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z in several occasions before

The photo that Michelle Obama posted was originally uploaded by Beyoncé when she announced the now-released album. Beyoncé and her spouse Jay-Z have supported the Obamas for a long time now, especially in President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. At the second inauguration, Beyoncé even sang the National Anthem.

This isn't the first instance that Mrs. Obama has shared a message for Beyoncé post her release. Barack and Michelle Obama have been open supporters of both Jay-Z and Beyoncé. They have often cited their songs on multiple public playlists.

When the singer released her song Break My Soul, the former FLOTUS posted a tweet where she wrote,

"You've done it again! 'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!"

She extended support when Beyoncé released Homecoming in 2019. The same year, the American singer spoke about Michelle Obama and said,

"Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself."

Michelle Obama further urged everyone to register their votes during the US Presidential Elections set to be held in November 2024.