"Had me in the living room with a cowboy hat"— Fans react as hilarious Beyonce memes erupt amid no-show at DNC'24

Beyonce did not attend the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 on its final night on August 22, contrary to reports from TMZ. Earlier, the outlet reported that Queen Bey would make a surprise appearance at the convention and perform at the United Center, Chicago, where it had been ongoing for the last three days.

The Renaissance singer’s representative made an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, shutting down the reports.

“Beyonce was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.”

In the wake of this revelation, the internet has been having varied reactions. For instance, Instagram user @nikaangel03 commented on The Shade Room’s post on the same and wrote how she was made to believe that Beyonce would perform at the DNC 2024, and waited eagerly in front of her TV.

“Had me in the living room with a cowboy hat, American flag, and glitter skirt,” the user wrote.

A netizen expresses her disappointment at the reports of Queen Bey's no-show at the DNC'24. (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Several others had similar meme-worthy reactions on X, with many blaming TMZ for publishing false reports and responding with GIFs.

“TMZ, you will be dealt with,” a person wrote.

“TMZ when I catch you,” one person wrote.

“TMZ U WILL CRUMBLE,” another person wrote.

Others quipped that maybe Beyonce did not turn up at DNC 2024 because she wasn’t fond of Kamala Harris, while some claimed it was part of Donald Trump’s plan.

“Why would she abandon Kamala,” a netizen wrote

“D*mn Beyonce trolled ya’ll, maybe she don’t like Kamala,” one netizen wrote.

Here are some other wild reactions.

“Let’s B real, she was never showing,” an individual wrote.

“That's a pity, she would have added some glamour to the event,” another individual wrote.

Meanwhile, outlets like The Independent reported that Beyonce touched down in Chicago, ahead of the closing day of the DNC 2024.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also fueled the speculations surrounding Beyonce’s appearance at the convention after he posted on X.

“Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!” he wrote.

Kamala Harris’ campaign song is Beyonce’s Freedom

While Beyonce may not have attended DNC 2024, her iconic 2016 song, Freedom, has been Kamala Harris’ campaign rally anthem since the Democratic presidential candidature passed on to her from Joe Biden. The song was part of Queen Bey’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, and featured rapper Kendrick Lamar. Its music video was part of her 2016 HBO movie, sharing the album’s name.

On the convention's opening day, Kamala Harris walked to the stage at the United Center, Chicago to the tune and during her Thursday night’s speech, including when the Democrats officially handed over the party nomination to her.

Reportedly, the Parkwood Entertainment founder gave Harris permission to use her song as her official campaign anthem. The track was also featured in the Harris-Walz ad which kicked off the convention.

Notably, Kamala Harris attended the Washington D.C. stop for Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour last year. Earlier this year, she also showered praises for the songstress via X, following the release of her Cowboy Carter album.

"Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people’s perspective of what our lane is. You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots. Your music continues to inspire us all,” the Vice President wrote.

Meanwhile, the 32-time Grammy winner endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. She even posted a photo of herself on social media sporting a Biden-Harris face mask and asked her fans to vote, writing, “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE.”

Before that, in 2009, Queen Bey performed at the presidential inauguration of Barack Obama and at his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday in 2014.

