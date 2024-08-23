"Drake when Kendrick dropped Not Like Us" — Internet reacts to Trump ranting on Truth Social during Kamala Harris' DNC speech

Former US President Donald Trump recently bashed Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention. In his Truth Social posts, he ranted about what Harris "didn't say" during her nomination acceptance speech.

In the rant, Trump described the US Vice President as "Comrade Kamala Harris" and explained that he'd start his "live play by play" on Truth Social at about 10 pm EST. In the threads, the ex-president wrote:

"She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine, she didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country."

He further mentioned she "stole" the nomination from current President Joe Biden. The former President's Truth Social posts garnered netizens' attention, who didn't waste any time in reacting to them. Here are some of the responses made on X:

One netizen wrote:

"He’s got nothing left. And no one’s listening. 😂."

"When does he officially break? This is taking longer than I’d hoped," asked another user on X.

"He’s like Nicki when Megan thee stallion dropped hiss 😭😭," wrote another fan comparing the former President to Nicki Minaj's reaction after Megan Thee Stallion dropped Hiss.

"Wait till he finds out the DNC had higher ratings than the RNC. His head will explode. They are probably hoping he's in a safe space before letting him in on it," added another user.

While most netizens mocked the ex-president for his reaction to Harris' speech, some also supported him. One user wrote:

"The more she talks, the better Trump’s chances of winning another term."

"KAMALA HARRIS: 'I believe everyone has a right to safety, to dignity, and to justice.' Unless you’re a victim of brutality from an illegal immigrant," wrote another netizen.

Everything to know about Donald Trump's angry posts about Kamala Harris on Truth Social

As mentioned, Kamala Harris had recently given her nomination acceptance speech at the DNC. This prompted Trump to take to Truth Social and upload some angry posts criticizing the Democratic Presidential nominee.

He initially dropped a post on Truth Social stating that he was going to "expose" Kamala Harris. In the post, he wrote:

"We will expose all of her Radicalism, the horrible job she did at the Border, Crime, and Foreign Relations... using corrupt Prosecutors and Courts in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta."

As reported by First Post, Donald Trump's angry posts began dropping as soon as Kamala arrived at the arena.

He further mentioned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and called him more of Harris' "assistant and not a coach." Trump carried on criticizing the Vice President by further accusing her of ruining San Francisco when she was the District Attorney there.

NDTV World reported that the former President seemingly posted about 37 times on Truth Social, bashing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her speech at the DNC.

In her speech, Harris spoke about serving all the citizens of the country. While she spoke, Trump posted a thread alleging the Vice President of "gaslighting" the Americans.

The ex-President and current Republican nominee wrote:

"There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their watch, and she doesn’t even talk about them!"

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris took a dig at Donald Trump in her speech, when she called him an "unserious" man. She further explained that there'd be "consequences" for choosing him for the White House all over again.

The Presidential Elections in the US are expected to take place on November 5, 2024.

