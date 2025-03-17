"He's such a tryhard": Charlamagne Tha God labels Kanye West boring amid latest Kim and North controversy over Diddy video

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, Kanye West released a new track named LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE on X, featuring Diddy's son King Combs and Ye's daughter North West. According to TMZ, the song seemingly starts with the voice of Diddy, where he could be heard thanking Ye for taking care of his kids while he was in jail.

Meanwhile, multiple sources told TMZ that Kim Kardashian sent legal letters demanding a cease and desist to Ye. The sources further revealed that Ye promised to not release the track featuring their daughter North. Charlamagne Tha God recently reacted to the controversy between Ye and Kim.

In an episode of The Breakfast Club released on YouTube on March 17, Charlamagne called Ye "boring", while talking about the controversy.

"Kanye West is just boring. Like out of all the things Kanye has become now we don't like, boring is the one I thought I'd never see coming... What makes him even more boring is just the fact he's such a tryhard. He tries so hard to be provocative. He tries so hard to be controversial," he said.

Loren Lorosa, who was also a part of the conversation with Charlamagne, claimed that sources told TMZ that Kim Kardashian was not ready to back down and wanted to get the track removed from social media. As reported by The Daily Mail, North made a brief appearance in the track. She rapped:

"When you see me shining, then you see the light."

A screenshot of Kim and Kanye's conversation suggested that Kim was holding the copyright to North's name

The track by West was uploaded shortly after he posted a couple of screenshots of a heated conversation between him and Kim, in which the rapper threatened to go "to war" with his former partner. The rapper, however, had deleted the posts shortly after he uploaded it. In the post, Ye appeared to have dropped a text, which read:

"I'm never speaking with you again."

Further during the conversation, Kim reportedly stated:

"I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said 'yes' When she's 18 it goes to her."

Kim then wrote in another message:

"I sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song To protect her."

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian did not want her daughter North to be associated with Diddy in any way, amid all the allegations and controversies surrounding the music mogul. On Saturday, Ye shared many tweets on X about the alleged co-parenting agreement. In a now removed tweet, he wrote:

"Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK."

Elsewhere, Kanye West accused the "Kardashian mob," Disney and Hulu, of restricting him from parenting his children whom he had with Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that Kim's actions were merely to protect her and Kanye's kids.

