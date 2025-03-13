Kanye West requires singers to shave their heads upon getting selected at Sunday Service choir auditions

Kanye West has recently announced the revival of his Sunday Service choir after years of inactivity. On Saturday, March 8, Ye uploaded a picture of himself standing next to choir director Jason White in an Instagram post, captioning it:

"And just like that, we're back. Sunday Service returning March 16th."

This announcement was followed by another Instagram post on Thursday, March 13, in which the CARNIVAL rapper stated that he was looking for new vocalists for the choir.

In the announcement, West claimed that those who were accepted must shave their heads to be sworn in as members of the Sunday Service Choir. The baldness requirement was not for those who auditioned but only for those who were selected.

Kanye further mentioned that the auditions would take place in LA on the evening of March 13, and those interested would receive a number to secure their spots.

Kanye West started Sunday Service Choir six years ago

According to HotNewHipHop, West's Sunday Service initiative began in January 2019. The choir represented a private gathering where hip-hop met gospel, with each weekly session held at an undisclosed location. These sessions featured a choir and a live band, presenting gospel-infused renditions of the rapper's songs and spiritual hymns.

The choir quickly evolved into a cultural and spiritual movement. In April 2019, Ye brought Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter Sunday, where thousands gathered to witness the spectacle of devotion.

By 2020, Sunday Service had become a traveling entity, with appearances in LA, Atlanta, and Chicago. While the gatherings were briefly paused due to the pandemic, West revived them in 2021, incorporating them into the rollout of his tenth studio album, Donda.

Kanye West's recent outburst on X was allegedly caused by laughing gas

Days after Kanye West announced the revival of Sunday Service on social media, Radar Online's report alleged that the rapper's social media outbursts—including hateful remarks about Jewish people and praise for Hitler—were triggered by a relapse into nitrous oxide use, a chemical compound also known as laughing gas.

A source close to the Yeezy founder informed Radar Online that Ye seems to lose control of his words and actions when misusing the substance.

"When Kanye is inhaling laughing gas, he loses all his inhibitions and just says and does anything that comes to him at the spur of the moment. Half the time, he doesn't even remember afterward."

According to Marca, West stopped using nitrous oxide in August 2023. However, his alleged return to this habit this year is an alarming revelation for his fans and well-wishers.

In the wake of Kanye West's series of hateful and controversial posts on X, his account was temporarily suspended, and all his previous tweets were deleted upon his return to the platform.

In addition to X, West's talent agency, 33 & West, also cut ties with him following the rant. Daniel McCartney announced in an official announcement that their relationship with Ye was over "effective immediately... due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for."

Kanye West's clothing line, Yeezy, was also removed from Shopify a month ago due to the rapper selling t-shirts emblazoned with swastikas. Later, the e-commerce platform accepted responsibility for Yeezy's removal in a statement that read:

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

Yeezy has yet to make a return on the e-commerce platform.

Kanye West's fans are excited about the return of his Sunday Service choir, which has its first session scheduled for this Sunday, March 16.

