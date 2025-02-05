On Tuesday, February 4, Kanye West shared multiple screenshots on his Instagram story, reflecting Bianca Censori's popularity online. One of the stories contained the search traffic data indicating that the keyword "Bianca censori grammys"- which scored more than five million active searches - had higher traffic than "Grammy winners 2025".

Another one was a short clip of Censori sporting the first woman's clothing launched on the Yeezy clothing line on Tuesday, with the caption: "The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women's".

It also had a link to West's online store attached at the bottom.

Screenshots of Kanye West's Instagram story (Images via Instagram/@ye)

One of his other stories had a short message, reading: "WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES" followed by another story that read:

"FOR CLARITY, FEBRUARY 4TH 2025, MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH."

Screenshots of Kanye West's Instagram story (Images via Instagram/@ye)

The online attention that Bianca Censori is getting at the moment comes in the wake of the controversial outfit she wore to the Grammys on Sunday, February 2. As Censori dropped the black fluffy coat on the red carpet of the event, her sheer dress raised eyebrows.

As the video clip of Bianca's disrobing on Grammy's red carpet went viral on social media, many netizens argued that her dress was far too revealing, AllHipHop reported on Tuesday.

Ye also shared the picture of Bianca Censori's Grammy outfit on Instagram

Besides the Instagram stories, Kanye West also posted a picture of the outfit Bianca Censori had worn to the Grammys on his handle, captioning it:

"THE INVISIBLE DRESS"

The post has since received over 349K likes and 9K comments, with many of them criticizing the All Falls Down rapper.

One netizen pointed out that the reason behind Censori trending online was that the world was concerned for her, while another said they felt sorry for her. Yet another user claimed that West had forced his "wife to be naked." Some netizens even suggested that Ye be "canceled as a celebrity".

Amidst other rumors surrounding Bianca Censori's outfit was one that claimed that it could lead to her facing legal trouble. Many considered the invisible dress to be violating the law of indecent exposure.

The California Penal Code 314(1) states that when a person "exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it," they're guilty of indecent exposure, and can potentially receive a misdemeanor sentence - generally six months long - and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

When caught in it a second time, they can be charged with felony and end up in a state prison.

However, a TMZ report (published on February 3, 2024) stated that as per sources from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), no one from the Grammys' venue made any formal complaints about Censori's dress.

Andrea Oguntula - an LA-based lawyer, told Page Six:

"While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse... It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident."

It was also pointed out by the media outlet that the Heartless rapper and his wife were officially invited to the event. Ye's collaborative track with Ty Dolla $ign - Carnival - was nominated in the Best Rap Song category, but didn't win. Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us beat other nominees to the award.

Censori's outfit is yet to appear for sale on Yeezy Clothing's website.

