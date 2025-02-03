What is California's law for indecent exposure? Bianca Censori shows up in birthday suit to Grammys 2025, risking potential jail time

On Sunday, February 2, Kanye West arrived on the red carpet of the 67th Grammy Awards with his wife, Bianca Censori. Censori, who had donned a black fluffy coat, dropped it on the red carpet to reveal a birthday suit within. Bianca's mesh, skin-tight see-through slip dress could get her into legal trouble, per Mirror US.

According to the media outlet, the California Penal Code 314(1) is a law for indecent exposure, describing it as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it." The law also states that the exposure will be considered a crime only if it is "willful and lewd".

To be found guilty of indecent exposure, a person has to "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

According to the media outlet, Bianca Censori's see-through outfit could fit this description.

If someone is found guilty of indecent exposure in the state, they can potentially receive a misdemeanor sentence of six months in a county jail or/and a fine of up to $1,000. However, if someone is caught in a second offense, it will be considered a felony, with the person possibly ending up in the state prison. They'll also have to register as a s*x offender for a minimum of 10 years.

Meanwhile, Kanye West appeared in an all-black outfit— a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, with a pair of black sunglasses.

Bianca Censori's Grammy outfit went viral on social media

A tweet with a clip of Bianca Censori's outfit— uploaded by @PopCulture2000s— revealed on the red carpet was posted on X on Monday morning, and has since gone viral, receiving 17.8 million views, 85K likes, 20K retweets, and 32K saves, as of this writing.

In the clip, as the Gold Digger rapper posed for the cameras with his wife, the reporters were heard asking Bianca to reveal her outfit.

As Bianca Censori turned around - with her back facing the cameras - and dropped her coat, her birthday suit was met with surprise.

She then turned to the cameras and posed with Ye. After a while, the Violent Crimes rapper moved out of the frame so that his wife could be captured alone, watching her from a distance.

Netizens have since reacted to the tweet.

"I am expecting a creepy documentary 30 years from now of what made her go naked in public or some kind of exploitation/slavery because i doubt if she is doing all these things out of her own will," said a netizen.

"Bianca Censori is in an abusive relationship with Kanye West and nobody is doing anything to help that woman. He regularly humiliates her in public," wrote another.

"Normal people get arrested for this but when celebrities do it it’s a fashion statement. That’s not fashion it’s indecent exposure and in some states means registering as a sec offender," posted a third one.

West and Censori reportedly disappeared inside the venue

Following their red carpet appearance, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were nowhere to be found inside the Crypto.com Arena, Variety reported. According to a report circulating online, the couple was kicked out of the event because they were not officially invited to attend.

However, a source close to the Grammys, quoted by Variety, claimed the rumor to be untrue, saying that the Dark Fantasy rapper "walked the carpet, got in his car and left" voluntarily.

Kanye West's collaborative track with Ty Dolla $ign— Carnival— was nominated for the Best Rap Song award, but didn't end up winning it.

