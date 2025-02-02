“The obsession 16 years later is insane”— Internet reacts as Kanye West announces he’s only following Taylor Swift on Instagram

In an unexpected social media move, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account except Taylor Swift. Given the long and tumultuous history between the two artists, the decision has sparked widespread discussions online about whether it represents another unpredictable moment from Ye.

On February 2, 2024, social media users noticed that Ye had wiped his Instagram following list, leaving Taylor Swift as the only person he follows. This move quickly became a trending topic on X and Instagram, with fans speculating about its meaning. One fan on X commented:

"This is so ??$/& the obsession 16 years later is insane."

"The obsession is insane, mind you the VMAs was 16 YEARS AGO! Give it a break! Get help!" another fan stated.

"Kanye has got to be one of the funniest celebrities that isn’t a comedian," another user wrote.

Some fans reacted with memes and jokes about the news, while others speculated that it could be an attempt to gain attention.

"The way taylor barely acknowledges him too..hes obsessed asf," one user commented.

"Bro really went from Imma let you finish to only you matter," another user agreed.

"He wants to be relevant so bad that he needs to mention taylor every other day," a fan stated.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's complicated history

Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s relationship has been one of the most publicized feuds in the music industry. It dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, declaring that Beyoncé had the best video of all time.

The incident resulted in backlash against West and set the stage for a years-long, on-again, off-again public dispute.

In 2015, it appeared that the two had reconciled when Swift presented Kanye West with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. However, tensions resurfaced the following year when West released the song Famous, which included the controversial lyric:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that b**** famous."

Taylor Swift denied approving the line, although West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released recorded snippets of a phone call where Swift appeared to acknowledge the song. Swift later clarified that she was not informed about being referred to in such derogatory terms, as reported by Vox.

Beyond Instagram, Kanye West has been making headlines for his activity on X. After months of absence, the rapper returned to the platform with a series of posts. He made remarks about Donald Trump, stating:

"Trump's back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be OK."

Kanye West's erratic online presence has been a consistent pattern in recent years, leading some to believe that his latest move involving Swift is another example of his unpredictable behavior.

As of now, Taylor Swift has not responded to Kanye West's Instagram action. The singer has maintained a deliberate distance from the rapper in recent years and has focused on her career, including her record-breaking Eras Tour and upcoming album re-releases. Swift has previously expressed a desire to move on from the narrative surrounding her and Kanye West, as reported by Fader in 2016.

