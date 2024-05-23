Kim Kardashian reacts to Nick Kyrgios' interview with Mike Tyson on his show 'Good Trouble,' Aussie responds

Kim Kardashian recently reacted to Nick Kyrgios’s interview with boxing legend Mike Tyson on his show ‘Good Trouble.’ In appreciation, Krygios responded similarly to the American media personality’s reaction.

The former World No. 13 launched his video series ‘Good Trouble’ in January 2024 when he teamed up with Naomi Osaka’s media company Hana Kuma. Since it began, the video podcast has featured the likes of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American businessman Gary Vaynerchuk, British author Jay Shetty, Naomi Osaka, Frances Tiafoe, and others.

On Thursday, on her Instagram story, Kardashian posted a clip from the show's episode where Mike Tyson was the guest, and out of praise and admiration, she captioned it with a goat emoji. In the clip she posted, Nick Kyrgios asked the 57-year-old what was the one thing people understood about him more, and in response, Tyson said 'nothing'.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram story

Hours later, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist reposted Kim Kardashian’s reaction on his Instagram story, appreciated her for the support shown, and encouraged fans to check out other episodes on YouTube.

“Lets goo!! Thanks for love go check out all the episodes,” he captioned.

Nick Kyrgios's Instagram story

Sidelined by wrist and knee injuries, Nick Kyrgios has only played one ATP Tour match since October 2022. However, in May 2024, he replied to a fan's question about his return, stating that he is back on the court training again.

Nick Kyrgios opened up on when he started being himself as a player - “I started wearing basketball jerseys on court”

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Nick Krygios

While conversing with American comedian Rainn Wilson on an episode of ‘Good Trouble,’ Kyrgios shared that when he first came on tour, he wanted to act professionally and be a gentleman like Roger Federer and Andy Murray. However, Kyrgios admitted he didn't feel comfortable doing that and the sport felt strangely unfamiliar to him.

“When I first came on the tour, I was so out of pocket, like with the normal tennis player, you know at that time was like Andy Murray, [Roger] Federer, and these gentlemen that were so clean cut. And I was like okay, I’ll try and be more like Federer. So I tried to you know, bring two bags to the courts, really organized, tried to be really clean and proper. The first couple of years, I didn’t feel myself. I was like, this sport is just so foreign to me," Nick Kyrgios said.

The 29-year-old added that he started being himself, and that was when he had the most success.

"And then I guess there was a point where I was like, f*ck it I’m just gonna be myself. You know? I started wearing basketball jerseys on court and everyone was like, what is he doing? And that’s when I think I've had my best success. When I just expressed myself,” he added.

Since turning pro in 2013, the Australian has gone on to win seven ATP singles titles and four doubles titles, including the 2022 Australian Open with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.