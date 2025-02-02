“What timeline is this?”- Internet in a frenzy over Kanye West’s tweets on Kamala Harris

Kanye West has once again made headlines with a now-deleted tweet about former US Vice President Kamala Harris. The tweet was quickly removed but not before it sparked widespread reaction online. The rapper and fashion mogul posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that read,

"I used to want to f**k Kamala until she lost. I don't f**k losers anymore."

The post follows a series of erratic tweets from West, who recently returned to X after months of inactivity. His sudden reappearance on the platform has led to a surge in discussions regarding his political views, personal life, and mental health. Many social media users expressed disbelief, while others found humor in the situation.

Trending

Kanye West's remark about Kamala Harris drew sharp reactions from users on X. Some found the tweet shocking, while others questioned its authenticity before it was deleted.

"What timeline is this? Ye is hilarious," one user commented.

Expand Tweet

"No way Kanye tweeted and then deleted this," another user wrote.

"Bro is on a twitter spreeeeee," another fan tweeted.

Many users mocked Kanye West, pointing out that this is not the first time he has made controversial statements on social media.

"Bro finally remembered his X password," one user stated.

"The mental illness is illnessing," another added.

"He just Badly Roasted Kamala," user commented.

Kanye West’s recent social media moves

Expand Tweet

Kanye West’s online activity has significantly increased in recent days, with multiple tweets targeting political figures and reflecting his current views. His previous support for former U.S. President Donald Trump resurfaced when he posted,

"Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be OK."

In addition to his controversial tweets, West recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram except for pop star Taylor Swift. This move caught the attention of fans, reigniting discussions about their complicated history, including the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident and their later public disputes.

Expand Tweet

Kanye West’s latest social media activity comes at a time when his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly taking steps to protect their children from online controversies. According to the New York Post, Kardashian allegedly deleted their son Saint West’s YouTube channel after he was seen posting anti-Kamala Harris content.

While it is unclear whether the posts were directly influenced by West, according to the New York Post, Kardashian wants to limit their children's exposure to political discussions. Kardashian has remained silent on West’s latest tweets, though in the past, she has distanced herself from his political views.

Kanye West has been known for making controversial political statements over the years. In 2018, he famously wore a "Make America Great Again" hat while meeting Donald Trump at the White House. He also launched a short-lived presidential campaign in 2020. His support for Trump and criticism of the Democratic Party have made him a polarizing figure in political discourse, as reported by CNN.

Currently, Kanye West is working on his next album, Bully, which was recorded in Tokyo and marks a shift from his recent collaborative projects, as he is producing it independently. While an official release date has not been announced, the album is expected to be his next major musical release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback