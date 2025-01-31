Conspiracy theory suggests Taylor Swift allegedly had original It Ends With Us composer fired in order to use her song in the movie

Amid the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, American comedian Zack Peter shared a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift's involvement in It Ends With Us. Taylor's 2020 track My Tears Ricochet was featured in the movie and its trailer. According to Zack, Taylor allegedly got the original composer of the movie fired. In a tweet dated January 30, Zack said:

"Despite saying that she had no real involvement in the film, apparently she had its original composer fired in order for them to be able to user her song as the anthem for the film."

Zack further cited a Reddit post that supposedly had insider news about the movie and the people related to it. He claimed that there was a prior rift between Taylor Swift and the original composer. Zack, however, concluded by clarifying that these were unsubstantiated claims and couldn't be confirmed.

In the end, he also posed a question for the netizens to analyze if Taylor helped Blake and Ryan "hijack" It Ends With Us from Baldoni.

Sources confirmed that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship didn't get affected despite the legal chaos

Amid the ongoing legal drama, many assumptions were made about Blake Lively and Taylor's friendship. A source told Page Six on January 29, that the claims are untrue and the duo still share a close bond.

Furthermore, sources have further confirmed to PEOPLE in a January 30 report, that despite the ongoing legal scandal between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the latter's friendship with Taylor Swift is unaffected. For the unversed, Baldoni and Blake are involved in legal suits surrounding their 2024 movie It Ends With Us.

It was particularly highlighted that Taylor, who is usually quite vocal when it comes to supporting her friends' projects, didn't do the same this time. According to Page Six, while she extended support to Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, she made no such gesture for It Ends With Us.

While speculations surrounding Taylor and the legal rift have been growing, no official statement has yet been issued by the popstar. In Justin Baldoni's lawsuit filed on January 16, he made a reference to Taylor Swift, citing a conversation in which Blake allegedly described her as "one of her dragons," the other 'dragon' being her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In the $400 million suit, Justin Baldoni also claimed that Blake used Taylor Swift and Ryan to pressure him into making edits in the script as per her wish. Baldoni's legal team even argued:

"[Justin Baldoni] felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him."

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are not just close friends, she also is her daughters' (Betty, James, and Inez) godmother. In the popstar's 2020 song Betty, she even made references to Blake's kids. Last year, in October, Blake and Ryan went on a double date in New York City with Taylor and her beau Travis Kelce.

As for the legal tension, if Justin and Blake Lively don't reach a settlement, a trial will begin in March 2026.

