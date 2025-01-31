The Kardashians Season 6: Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The hit reality show The Kardashians returns for season six, which is set to premiere on February 6, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+ internationally. The series follows the lives of the Kardashians and Jenner family members and showcases the drama, achievements, and personal challenges within the family.

Season six returns with the familiar cast featuring Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, etc. The new season will explore narratives including Kourtney and Kim resolving past grudges, and Khloé and Kim's summer vacation in India. Extended family members and friends like Scott Disick, Travis Barker, and others are also set to appear in the new season.

The official description for season six reads,

“The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures, With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.”

What to expect from season six of The Kardashians

Season six of The Kardashians promises a continuation of drama, milestones, and personal challenges within the Kardashian-Jenner family. The official trailer for the 10-episode season was released on January 18, and it features Kim teasing a new romance while Khloé potentially reunites with her ex, former NBA player Lamar Odom.

In the new season, fans will get to see Kim and Kourtney attempting to resolve past issues. The sisters have a long history of tension, often showcased on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

They will attempt reconciliation over their primary source of conflict - the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. The recent feud between the sisters stems from Kim taking on a creative director role for a Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, in which Kourtney accused her of using looks that were too similar to the theme of her wedding with Travis Baker.

The couple worked with the fashion brand for their wedding in May 2022, and Kourtney accused Kim of capitalizing on her wedding for business gain, feeling that her special moment was exploited. However, in the new teaser, Kourtney and Kim showcase their SKIMS and Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, hinting at reconciliation.

The teaser for The Kardashians season 6 also showed glimpses of Khloé's 40th birthday celebration and the summer vacation in India by Kim and Khloé, focusing on when they attended business mogul Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.

Viewers also anticipate Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom potentially reuniting on season six. The ex-couple first met at a party in August 2009, where they connected instantly, and Lamar proposed to Khloé just weeks after the meeting. They got married on September 27, 2009, which also featured on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

By 2013, their relationship was strained by the rumors of Odom's infidelity, which he later admitted to in interviews, and his struggles with drug addiction contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. Khloé filed for divorce in 2013 but later withdrew the petition in 2015 after Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose in Nevada to assist him with medical decisions. However, their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Another highlight from the trailer shows Kim teasing a new romance when she admits to lying to the audience after suggesting her intention to stay single. In another scene, Kim comments about building a "his closet," indicating that she might be planning for someone to move in.

The Kardashians details explored

Filming for season six wrapped on March 18, 2023, and Danielle King serves as the showrunner, while Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are all executive producers. The series is produced by Fulwell 73 for Hulu.

The season five release of the show was one of Hulu's most-watched unscripted series premieres of 2024, with 3.9 million views globally in its first four days.

Season six of The Kardashians will consist of 10 episodes; however, in July 2024, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Hulu had ordered 20 more episodes, suggesting a season seven renewal.

