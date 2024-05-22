Kardashian and Jenner's family tree, explained

Kardashian and Jenner have always been in the limelight for one reason or another, be it a newly launched fashion company, steamy family drama, or endless feuds. The iconic show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has also been internationally popular. They also have another reality show, The Kardashians, on Disney+.

From the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner, to her cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics, it is hard to keep up with all the Kardashians and Jenners. Kris Jenner, the most popular mom and manager, has Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian with Robert Kardashian.

Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner have Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the iconic sister duo. They have also been associated with their respective partners and shared their kids. The widely popular Kardashian-Jenner family tree has been growing and is hard to keep up with.

Kardashian and Jenner's family tree: From the beginning

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner

It all started when defense attorney Robert Kardashian married Kris Jenner, later Kris Houghton, in 1978. They had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr. The couple divorced in 1991, and Robert died in 2003 of cancer.

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Image via Instagram/ @robkardashianofficial)

Kris remarried Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, also known as Bruce Jenner, in 1991. They had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn got divorced in 2015 and came out as transgender.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Barker (Image via Instagram/ @kourtneykardash)

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, was the first to have kids. She and her now-ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. She shares three children with her husband, including stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, daughter Alabama Barker, and son Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In June 2023, Kourtney and Travis Barker announced they were expecting a baby and later gave birth to Rocky.

Kourtney studied theater arts at the University of Arizona and earned a bachelor’s degree. She is popular for her witty, sassy comebacks and petite stature.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Image via Instagram/ @kimkardashian)

Kim married Damon Thomas (2000–2004) and Kris Humphries (2011–2013). She was most recently married to rapper Kanye West. In June 2013, they had their first child, a daughter named North. After one year, they got married. Other than North, they share three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The couple divorced in 2021, and it was finalized on November 29, 2022.

Kim is the founder of SKKN and Skims and is also popular as the queen of selfies. Her fashion evolution is quite popular among her fans.

Rob Kardashian Jr.

Rob Kardashian Jr. (Image via Instagram/ @robkardashianofficial)

Before his relationship with Blac Chyna ended in 2016, they welcomed their first daughter, Dream. Before that, Blac had a son, Cairo, with rapper Tyga. He is also Kylie’s ex-boyfriend. In December 2020, Rob and Chyna reached a custody agreement.

The youngest of the Kardashian brood, Rob had his own sock line. He was however out of the limelight for a while. Recently, Rob has been back.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian (Image via Instagram/ @khloekardashian)

In April 2019, Khloé and her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, welcomed their first child, True. In 2022, they welcomed their son, Tatum, via surrogacy and continue to co-parent despite all the issues they have.

Tristan has two sons, Prince and Theo, with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols. She is the youngest Kardashian sister and co-founder of Good American.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner (Image via Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

Kylie revealed about her pregnancy at the same time as her sister Khloé. She and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018. Later, in 2022, they also had a son, Aire.

Kylie built a cosmetic empire at age 19 and claims to be a self-made billionaire. Moreover, she is also the youngest celebrity to reach the Forbes 100 list.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Image via Instagram/ @kendalljenner)

As for Kendall Jenner, she doesn’t have any children. The older Jenner sister is among the most popular models associated with iconic brands such as Prada, Fendi, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Kendall likes to keep her personal life private. Due to her modeling assignments, she is more often working, far away from the world of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian and Jenner's family tree continues to grow further. The popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 5 will be released on May 23, 2024, on Hulu. Fans can also stream previous seasons of the show on the platform.