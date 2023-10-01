"I have a happy life": Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her joy in being away from her family

Season 4 episode 3 of The Kardashians saw Kourtney Kardashian engage in a heated discussion with her younger sister Kim Kardashian on the phone after the sisters were made to watch edits of their previous arguments on the show.

A portion of the discussion focused on Kourtney's Italian-themed wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022. Kim had allegedly "complained" throughout the wedding, giving her sister Kourtney the idea that she "wasn't happy" for her.

The 44-year-old described Kim as a "narcissist" and "witch" who believes everything is "about her." Kim, on the other hand, disclosed that she and the other Kardashian sisters have a group chat named "Not Kourtney" that is used to critique Kourtney.

While clearly agitated, Kourtney disconnected the call by mentioning how she wanted to separate herself from her famous family from reality television.

"I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys. Specifically you."

Kourtney Kardashian stated the "depressing" flashbacks and the "hurtful" phone call served as proof of why she desired separation in the aftermath and added,

"What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit. It’s not a natural way of living."

Kim Kardashian claims Kourtney Kardashian's children approached her with "problems" regarding their mother's behavior

In the season 4 episode 3 opener of The Kardashians, the sisters find themselves arguing once more when they view edited versions of their disagreements from the previous season. Kardashian Barker, who is presently expecting her fourth child with husband Travis Barker, says of the remarks made about her,

"It makes me not want to be around."

They argue about Kim's campaign with Dolce & Gabbana from last season, during which Kourtney believes Kim has an "egotistical, selfish mind," to which the SKIMS founder responds that her sister is "different." Kim created a line for Dolce & Gabbana months after Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana-inspired '90s wedding to Travis Barker, offending the latter.

It was during this conversation that Kim Kardashian said,

"Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have in how you are."

To which Kourtney retorted,

"Is that helpful? You're like, adding it into a fight to have a side like it's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f---ing witch and I hate you."

With her ex-husband Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian is already a mother to Penelope Scotland, 11, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13. Barker has three children with his ex-wife: Shanna Moakler Alabama Luella, 17, Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North, 10, are Kim's children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian holds a baby shower at Kris Jenner's house

Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower (Image via Instagram/ @kourtneykardash)

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian hosted her baby shower in the Los Angeles home of her mother, Kris Jenner. The expectant mother recently posted additional interior photos from the baby shower with a Disney theme on Instagram. Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child.

Kourtney shared more images of the baby shower on Friday, writing,

"Baby shower of my dreams. All the BTS pics and details @poosh thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."

The first image was a montage of Travis kissing and embracing Kourtney while they were both wearing their personalized Disney hats at the party. A brief sight of Kourtney sitting on Travis' lap in an animal print bodysuit and Travis wearing a tracksuit with a skeleton theme was shown after that. There are more images of Kourtney with Travis in the leopard-print bodysuit and her girl group posing in the sun.

The next episode of The Kardashians season 4 will premiere on Hulu on October 5, 2023.