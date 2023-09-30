"Case closed": Kourtney Kardashian slams all The Kardashians sisters in her baby shower post

The Kardashians season 4 brought back the age-old ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney in its premiere episode on September 28. Latest in the sisters' quarrel was their long-drawn Dolce Vita argument that began at Kourtney's wedding and still continues into the final trimester of her pregnancy.

A showdown between the duo was the highlight of episode 1, where Kim continually kept poking her, questioning whether she was truly happy, and also mentioned a group chat called "Not Kourtney" that all the sisters had created to discuss Kourtney. The altercation ended with the latter calling Kim a "witch" and saying that she hates her.

After the airing of The Kardashians episode, Kourtney posted a baby-shower carousel on Instagram, and when one fan asked if her friends from the photos were on the Not Kourtney group, she responded with a clapback, calling out her sisters and writing:

"No the members members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed."

The Kardashians: What happened between Kim and Kourtney?

Kourtney Kardashian spills the tea in her comments section. (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Season 4 of The Kardashians had sisters Kourtney and Kim's Dolce Vita scandal resurfacing, with an explosive argument between the two in the very first episode that also potentially snowballed into fracturing Kourtney's relationship with Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, owing to a group chat called "Not Kourtney."

In her baby shower Instagram post, Kourtney took to the comments section to name all the people on the "Not Kourtney" group chat: Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Another previous post had Kourtney responding to a fan questioning her friend whether she was on the group. The Kardashians cast member commented that according to her "surveys," only her sisters were on the group. When another follower replied, saying nobody would admit to being in the group, Kourtney claimed that her "friends are ride or dies."

Kourtney Kardashian defends her friends on social media. (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

To set context, Kourtney and Kim had been in a spat since Kourtney accused Kim of booking a Dolce & Gabbana show right after her wedding, featuring looks from the same archive as her wedding collection, stealing her spotlight and also her Dolce Vita lifestyle. Kim retaliated, claiming that Kourtney had copied her wedding location, singer, and more.

What started in 2022 was taken a step further with each conversation the sisters had on The Kardashians, spilling into 2023, still with no resolution.

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 showed them both connect on a call, in what seemed like an attempt at reconciliation at the time, but escalated quickly into Kim berating Kourtney. In the conversation, Kourtney told Kim that she was bothered when the latter wasn't supportive during her wedding to Travis Barker and instead was complaining the whole day.

Expand Tweet

Kim then asked The Kardashians' Kourtney to identify the origin of the hate she had built up, claiming she was nothing but happy for the couple. She added how everybody in the family speaks about Kourtney's "different" attitude. In response, Kourtney emotionally said she didn't want to be involved in the drama anymore.

Kim then claimed that Kourtney's close ones are tired of her and have been airing their feelings against her to Kim. She also admitted that there was a chat group called "Not Kourtney," which Kourtney was intentionally left out of, so they could talk about her without her knowledge. This visibly hurt Kourtney

Kim then said that she is the only one who has to bear the brunt of Kourtney's anger. To this, Kourtney clapped back by calling her a "narcissist" and saying that all of Kim's actions have selfish intentions. Finally, Kourtney broke down, telling Kim she hated her.

The Kardashians will only get more scandalous with explosions between Kourtney and Kim, and Khloe and Kris in the upcoming episodes. The next one is set to release on October 5 on Hulu and Disney+ at 11 pm ET.