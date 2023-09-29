The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 recap: Cabo getaway and fiery family feuds

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on September 28 at 11 pm ET. The premiere showed a feud ignited by a phone call between sisters Kourtney and Kim. This confrontation and Kim's shocking revelations struck a deep chord, which ultimately led Kourtney to back out of the upcoming family trip. As the episode unfolded, it whisked viewers away to the picturesque Cabo San Lucas, where the remaining Kardashian-Jenner clan members embarked on an eventful getaway.

Beneath the sun-soaked Cabo skies, the family bonded amid the excitement, while the rising tides and the unexpected close encounter with whales provided a unique twist to this memorable family vacation. The sisters also engaged in a spirited culinary showdown, pitting the Kardashians against the Jenners. It's a trip filled with unforgettable moments that brought them even closer.

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1: Day 1 unpacked

Fiery showdown - Dolce Vita drama continues

In The Kardashians season 4 episode 1, the ongoing Dolce Vita feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took center stage. A seemingly harmless phone call quickly escalated into a heated confrontation. Kourtney accused Kim of narcissism, while Kim responded with shocking revelations, one of which was the existence of a group chat called "Not Kourtney," which included her family and friends minus Kourtney.

This moment intensified emotions and sparked accusations of gaslighting from fans. Moreover, Kim's mention of issues with Kourtney's children added to the tension. This pivotal moment led Kourtney to make a significant decision—to skip the family's Cabo holiday, which resulted in her frustratingly remarking:

"You're just a f*cking witch, and I f*cking hate you."

Whale sighting sparks mixed emotions

During their Cabo vacation, the Kardashian-Jenner family witnessed an unexpected and breathtaking moment as whales migrated remarkably close to the shore due to mating season. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner marveled at the majestic creatures, Khloe Kardashian, who has been scared of whales, confronted her fear in a stressed but humorous way.

However, it was Khloe's candid and comical response that stole the show. In her confessional, Khloe shared a humorous anecdote about her daughter, True Thompson, "bullying" Khloe by drawing whales despite being fully aware of her fear of them.

"Everyone turns into an a*shole at some point."

Talking thirst traps and relationship status discussions

Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the heat to Cabo (Image via Disney+/Hulu)

The family's inaugural evening in Cabo unfolded as a delightful blend of bonding and laughter. As they converged for a beachfront dinner, the sisters immersed themselves in meaningful conversations.

Khloe took a moment to emphasize that her relationship status with Tristian hasn't changed, despite him temporarily residing in her house. Both Khloe and Kendall affirmed their singlehood, relishing the opportunity to bask in the sun and capture "thirst traps." Meanwhile, Kendall gave her take on being single by saying:

"I don't chase, I attract."

Amidst the jovial atmosphere, the sisters embarked on a playful discourse concerning their preferred terms for referring to breasts. Each sister contributed her unique perspective, resulting in a lighthearted exchange filled with humor and camaraderie.

The Kardashians season 4 episode 1: Day 2 unpacked

Sizzling Culinary Showdown - Kardashian vs. Jenner

Guacamole Cookoff on The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 (Image via Disney+/Hulu)

On the second day of their Cabo vacation, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters engaged in a delicious culinary challenge. Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, hosted a friendly Guacamole Cookoff, with Kim and Khloe on one team and Kendall and Kylie on the other. The cooking skills were evenly matched, with Kylie and Khloe standing out as exceptional cooks while Kim and Kendall acted as their sous chefs.

The sisters enjoyed a playful competition during this The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 cookoff, often engaging in lighthearted teasing and cheating. Laughter and friendly banter filled the air as they battled it out. The older sisters multitasked as they cooked while also bending the rules.

Meanwhile, the younger Jenner sisters' focus was solely on winning the cookoff, resulting in a fun food fight for all. Kendall and Kylie confirmed Kim cheating to get her way. Kendall claimed:

"She (Kim) is a goddamn liar."

Judged by Kris and her partner Cory, the results of this The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 sister-challenge ended in a surprising tie. The sisters, known for their competitiveness, expressed their dissatisfaction with Kris's verdict, humorously accusing her:.

"Mom, you are actually a severe liar"

Heartfelt conversations over family meals

As The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 came to a close, viewers saw the family engaging in heartfelt conversations during their meals. They expressed gratitude for reconnecting and recharging during the vacation, preparing themselves to return to their ultra-luxurious and eventful lives.

The Kardashians season 4 episode 2 preview

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see exclusive footage behind the shooting of Meghan Trainor's music video for Mother video featuring the momager, Kris Jenner. Kim would visit Harvard Business School to share her entrepreneurial insights and journey. The preview shows Khloe and Tristan confronting their past, which is followed by a clip of Kourtney voicing her opinion on Tristan's past indiscretions.

Finally, with Kylie not hinting at being single in The Kardashians season 4 episode 1, fans can expect to see Kylie and Timothée Chalamet's relationship blossom by getting exclusive peeks at how their love came to be. Besides, they would also be finding out how the 'single' Kendall finds romance with Bad Bunny.

The Kardashians are back, and they're bringing drama, love, and plenty of entertainment. Stream The Kardashians season 4 episode 1 and the upcoming episode on Hulu and Disney+ every Thursday at 11 pm ET.