The Kardashians season 4: Release date, trailer, where to watch it and everything we know so far

The Kardashians season 4 - Hulu's mega-popular reality TV series is about to make a thunderous return on Thursday, September 28, 2023. After the thrilling and dramatic Season 3, which was filled with unexpected twists, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Kardashian-Jenner saga. As the release date draws near, loyal of the Kar-Jenner Kingdom brace themselves for another epic adventure with the fabulous family.

In the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians season 4, fans will be transported into the heart of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. Since Season 3 concluded with unresolved conflicts and simmering tensions, viewers can expect to revisit those dramatic moments that set the stage for a roller-coaster ride full of turmoil, triumphs, and tantalizing mysteries ahead.

The synopsis of The Kardashians season 4 reads:

"The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall a,nd Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family."

The Kardashians season 4: Trailer breakdown, cast, and season 3 revisited

The trailer for The Kardashians season 4 kicks off with the eldest of the Kar-Jenner sisters taking center stage, a powerful symbol of unity amid ongoing feuds. But, interestingly, the latter part of the trailer shows that the feud is far from ending with Kourtney and Kim having a showdown over the phone, and the former saying:

"You're (Kim) just a witch! and I just hate you!"

The trailer of The Kardashians season 4 provides glimpses of heartwarming and entertaining moments shared by the sisters, offering a sneak peek into the extravagant lifestyle this family leads, including events such as the Met Gala. Viewers can anticipate exclusive access to these opulent experiences through the series.

From redemption stories to unexpected blessings, nothing remains off-limits in The Kardashians season 4. However, beneath the surface, tensions appear to be simmering. In a heartfelt moment, Kendall and Khloé express their concerns to Kris Jenner, challenging her to be fiercer in protecting her daughters, particularly in the presence of individuals like Tristian, who have caused them pain in the past.

Kendall stands firmly:

"We're your daughters. You should be like fierce for us!"

More details about the expected themes and suggested plot developments for The Kardashians season 4 are explored below.

Cast members in season 4

Returning stars include:

Momager Kris Jenner

Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Billionaire Businesswoman Kim Kardashian

Tenacious Khloé Kardashian

Supermodel Kendall Jenner

King Kylie Jenner

Notably, Rob Kardashian will mostly remain absent from this season too, despite previously mentioning he is open to coming back on the show. This indicates that he is likely still dealing with personal challenges or struggling with body image issues.

While the Kar-Jenner Kids will definitely be a part of the season, others who are expected to feature are:

Kourtney's husband Travis Barker

Khloe's baby daddy Tristian Thompson

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Cody Gamble

Kourtney's step-daughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick

Kendall's boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny

Recap of Season 3

The Kardashians season 3 featured ten intense episodes that delved into some of the Kardashian and Jenner families' deepest, darkest moments. Whether it was Khloé's cancer scare and melanoma removal, Tristian stepping up as the sole caretaker for his specially-abled brother, Amari, after their mom's passing, or the sensational "La Dolce Vita" feud between Kim and Kourtney, the season was filled with compelling storylines.

Viewers witnessed Khloé's co-parenting struggles with Tristian and Amari moving in with her, Kim's response to her ex-husband Kanye's controversies, Kourtney enjoying marital bliss, and Kendall and Kylie bonding, among many other captivating moments.

The Kardashians season 4: Possible plot developments explored

In The Kardashians season 4, viewers can anticipate significant changes in dynamics and explorations of life trajectories within the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The family's unity and unwavering commitment to one another will be on full display. However, underlying tensions and concerns will also come to the forefront.

Kourtney's Pregnancy Journey

After facing fertility struggles, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is set to embark on a remarkable pregnancy journey. Viewers will witness the emotional highs and lows as Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, navigate this life-changing chapter.

Kylie and Kendall's New Relationships

The status of Kylie and Kendall Jenner's relationships will be under scrutiny. Kendall has been beaming credit to her beautiful and stable relationship with her boyfriend Bad Bunny, teasing viewers with a possible appearance from the popular rapper this season.

Meanwhile, Kylie seems to be focusing on her kids and enjoying life to the fullest. The dynamics between the sisters will be explored as they navigate their romantic endeavors.

Khloé's Melanoma Battle

Khloé Kardashian's battle with melanoma will be a focal point of this season. Viewers will witness her courageous journey as she faces the health challenge head-on, shedding light on the importance of health and resilience in the Kardashian-Jenner world.

Brewing tensions addressed

The trailer hints at brewing tensions, with Kendall and Khloé expressing their concerns to Kris Jenner. Kendall's comment, "We're your daughters, you should be fierce for us!" underscores the family's emphasis on unity.

Drama from unresolved conflicts

Despite initial appearances of reconciliation in the trailer, conflicts from the previous season, such as the "la dolce vita" scandal, continue to linger. Kourtney and Kim's ongoing feud is particularly highlighted, with Kourtney expressing her frustration to Kim.

Intriguing twists

As always, The Kardashians is known for delivering unexpected twists and revelations that go beyond anyone's expectations. The unpredictable and volatile lives of the Kardashian sisters keep viewers guessing. Could Caitlyn Jenner make an appearance? Is there a chance Rob Kardashian will be featured? These are just some of the questions fans eagerly await answers to.

All in all The Kardashians season 4 promises to deliver more drama, more thrills, more fun, and an intimate look into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. With tensions simmering and unresolved conflicts, this season is sure to keep fans at the edge of their seats.

Where to watch The Kardashians season 4?

Remember, The Kardashians season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on September 28, 2023, with subsequent episodes released weekly. Mark your calendars and get ready for a season that will take you deeper into the captivating world of the Kardashians and Jenners. As Kendall wisely puts it,

"People think they have us all figured out, but things are not always as they seem."

The Kardashians season 4 release & weekly air time as per different timezones -

Pacific Time (PT): September 27, 2023, 9:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): September 27, 2023, 10:00 PM

Central Time (CT): September 27, 2023, 11:00 PM

Eastern Time (ET): September 28, 2023, 12:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): September 28, 2023, 5:00 AM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 28, 2023, 6:00 AM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): September 28, 2023, 9:30 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST): September 28, 2023, 1:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 28, 2023, 2:00 PM

Tune in and don't miss a moment of the Kardashian-Jenner family's exciting journey.