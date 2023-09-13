"You're just a witch": Will Kourtney and Kim Kardashian continue their Dolce Vita feud on Hulu's The Kardashians season 4? 

Dolce Vita has become synonymous with The Kardashians' debacle since Kourtney and Kim's showdown in season 3. Kourtney flaunted classic 90s Dolce & Gabbana looks during her Italian destination wedding in May 2022. Shortly after, Kim collaborated with the luxury brand and modeled clothes from the same collection.

Kim's collaboration with the brand led to a year-long battle between the sisters, which began with Kourtney feeling "unsupported" on her big day since she believed Kim had stolen her moment.

Throughout the previous season, the duo were seen butting heads, with Kourtney constantly reiterating her disappointment in her sister. They finally had a candid conversation in one episode in an attempt to reconcile. However, this only resulted in more back and forth, with Kim accusing Kourtney of copying her wedding location and singer.

The recently released trailer for The Kardashians season 4 confirms that the Dolce Vita feud is far from settled, as they're seen spewing hurtful comments at each other.

"You're just a witch... and I hate you," Kourtney told Kim.

Kim and Kourtney: The Kardashians' never-ending Dolce Vita controversy

The Kardashians and controversy go hand in hand, and the latest in the limelight were the cold shoulders and showdowns between Kim and Kourtney. Any follower of the two-decade-long series would be aware of the pride the sisters take in owning and modeling luxury fashion. Dolce & Gabbana was at the center of one of The Kardashians' biggest disputes in a while.

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with talented musician Travis Barker in May 2022. The couple had a picturesque ceremony in Portofino, where she donned opulent garments created by Italian fashion leaders Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney believed her views aligned with the Dolce Vita lifestyle and rummaged through their 90s archives in the hunt for her wedding collection.

"It's the life that I live... living la Dolce Vita," Kourtney told cameras.

Four months later, news broke that Kim collaborated with the same designers for Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney took to the cameras to point out that the pieces belonged to the archives she wore at her function. The two confronted each other in the episode Deeper than Dolce, where Kourtney expressed how hurt she felt after hearing about this, and Kim defended herself.

The Kardashians' Kim told Kourtney that when the deal was made, she was under the impression that it would be in collaboration with her brand, SKIMS, and not their 90s collection. She claimed to have told the designers about the closeness of Fashion Week and Kourtney's wedding herself, with them telling her they were choosing to go ahead with it whether or not she was a part of it.

What irked Kourtney was that this was just another one of Kim's outfits, when it held more meaning for her, and that she wasn't informed by her sister when SKIMS had been taken out of the picture. She also believed that Kim saw this as a business opportunity and chose "money" over their relationship.

Kim was offended by the picture Kourtney painted of her and mentioned that Kylie had also worked on a campaign with them. Kourtney brushed it off by saying she had different expectations from both sisters. Kim also pointed out, in the confessionals, other similarities between her and Kourtney's weddings that The Kardashians star was looking past.

"You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer... but I'm copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle. 'Kay," Kim said.

While they seemed to want to bury the hatchet by the end of their conversation, with Kim finally seeing things from Kourtney's perspective and genuinely apologizing, the trailer for season 4 shows that not much got resolved.

In The Kardashians' upcoming installment, Kim and Kourtney can't sit in the same confessional room without awkward silence. Kourtney claims she still feels misunderstood, indicating that the Dolce dispute isn't anywhere close to reaching a resolution point. The rest of the family is torn between the two and is also visibly affected by this wedge.

Kim jumps on a call with Kourtney towards the end of the clip, asking her loaded questions like "Are you happy?." She tells her how all The Kardashians can see a change in her attitude and are not the biggest fans. Overwhelmed by this, Kourtney shoots back with a comment that cements what their dynamic in season 4 will be like. She tells Kim she "hates" her and terms her a "witch."

The Kardashians hope to see this matter resolved sooner rather than later, and some other family members may get involved to expedite it. Since their social media accounts give no hints about their current situation, audiences will get all their answers in season 4. The wait will not be too long, though, as the new season will premiere on Hulu on September 28, 2023.