"Lying more and more": The Kardashians fans slam Kylie Jenner during season 3 finale for lying about cosmetic surgery in the past

Kylie Jenner, the younger member of The Kardashians clan, dropped a bombshell revelation in the season 3 finale. In the past, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has denied ever getting surgeries to look perfect in pictures, and even in the last episode, she said that she just had a few fillers.

On Thursday, July 26, Kylie told her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, that she got breast surgery just months before getting pregnant at the age of 19.

"I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she said.

She also stated that she would be “heartbroken” if her daughter Stormi got cosmetic surgery at the age of 19 like she did. This was definitely in contrast to when she spoke about plastic surgeries the previous week.

“I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story,” she had said.

Now, Kylie has confessed that she wished she could do “all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.” The Kardashians fans slammed Kylie for lying about not having any work and called out her double standards on plastic surgeries.

The Kardashians fans slam Kylie for having breast surgery

In a previous episode, Kylie Jenner had said:

"I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing! I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you."

Now, Kylie has admitted to her own cosmetic surgery and tried to downsize it by saying,

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything."

The Kardashians fans slammed Kylie for her confession and asked her why she did not do it earlier.

North West (parody) @norisblackbook



Read my full review: pic.twitter.com/QM5vbVrPA7 On last week's episode of #thekardashians Auntie Kylie said It was a big misconception that she had plastic surgery to change her face. I can not confirm or deny any of Auntie Kylie’s claims because my lawyers have advised me not to.Read my full review: norisblackbook.substack.com/p/the-kardashi…

Kylie faces backlash over cosmetic surgery (Image via Twitter)

Kylie finally admits to surgery (Image via Instagram)

Kylie Jenner was insecure about her ears too

Kylie has noticed how girls edit their bodies and face on social media and has confessed to doing it herself. She also pointed out how last week she was nervous about her ears, never doing an updo, after everyone started calling her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

She clarified that she was not an insecure child and was often the most “confident kid in the room.” So, she never made any changes to her face, as opposed to the misconception. However, she said she did have some fillers.

“I’ve always loved myself, I still love myself. I’ll always want everyone to love themselves,” she said.

All three seasons of The Kardashians are now available to stream on Hulu. Fans can also watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 to 20 on Netflix.