Fans appreciate Kylie Jenner's look for latest beauty campaign for Power Plush Longwear Concealer: "I thought this was a passport photo"

On September 14, 2023, Kylie Jenner the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, introduced fans to her new beauty product via Instagram, the Power Plush Longwear Concealer. The reality TV star sported the new product for a photoshoot and glimpses from the same went viral online.

The concealer, which will launch on September 27, 2023, for $17.59, has already gained heaps of attention on social media, with loyal fans excited to get their hands on it. For the campaign video, Kylie Jenner was spotted lining up all 40 shades of concealers horizontally. She looked stunning in a light beige colored dress, which she paired with netted stockings.

However, the visual that captured the attention of fans featured a close-up of the star, who sported the new concealer. The pictures garnered praise online, with fans stating that they thought it was a "passport photo."

"So pretty: - Kylie Jenner's look for latest campaign for Kylie Cosmetics' Power Plush Longwear Concealer wins the hearts of loyal fans

Kylie Jenner modeled for Kylie Cosmetics' beauty campaign photoshoot and took the internet by storm. She opted for a minimal makeup look and wore a nude brown shade of lipstick. Fans were in awe of her look as she sported her upcoming product and showcased how it would look when applied. Her under-eye area captured the attention of netizens and it looked flawless and without creases.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips helped create the viral look for the Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot. They were also backed by Jesus Guerrero, the reality TV star's hairstylist, and Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist, Jenner's outfit stylists.

Several netizens, including Kylie Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian, took to the comments section of @kyliecosmetic's Instagram post to express their admiration for the star and her viral picture.

The carousel post also showcased 40 other individuals with varying skin tones using the new product. Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer promises medium buildable coverage without creasing and caking. It will be available in up to 40 different shades and is made with a hydrating and weightless formula that offers a unique and undetectable look.

Jenner's stunning photoshoot for her beauty campaign garnered heaps of attention online. Fans were over the moon when she announced the upcoming launch of the new version of the concealer. The highly-anticipated product is set to release on September 27, 2023, and will be available for $17.59.